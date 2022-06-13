UK broadcasting union passes motions to defend public service broadcasting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK broadcasting union passes motions to defend public service broadcasting

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 2:34 am
UK broadcasting union passes motions to defend public service broadcasting (Lauren Hurley/PA)
The UK’s biggest broadcasting union has passed two motions to defend public service broadcasting, creative content and jobs.

The motions were passed by Bectu at a national conference on Sunday.

The conference noted that public service broadcasting in the UK was “under attack like never before” following Government plans to privatise Channel 4 and reduce the BBC license fee.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s secretary of state, Nadine Dorries, has also proposed a review of the BBC’s future funding.

Bectu’s members include staff from the BBC, as well as across the television, film, theatre and live events industries.

The organisation’s head, Philippa Childs described Government proposals as acts of “cultural vandalism.”

“Bectu will not let these attacks pass unchallenged,” she said.

“Freezing and later abolishing the BBC licence fee will necessitate huge cuts – hitting jobs, regional economies and ultimately the content that British people know and love.

“Privatisation will deal a heavy blow to independent production and the thousands of jobs it creates.

“The viewing public will also suffer – under the current funding model Channel 4 can champion risk and creativity, commissioning boundary-pushing, thought-provoking content for British audiences to enjoy.”

The Prospect National Conference is taking place from Sunday June 12 to Tuesday June 14 at the Bournemouth International Centre.

