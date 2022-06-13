Kylie Minogue discusses her ’emotional’ return to the Neighbours set

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kylie Minogue has described as “emotional” returning to the Neighbours set to film scenes for the show’s finale.

The pop superstar, who rose to fame starring in the Australian soap, told Sky News it had been her “big break” and played a special role in her career.

The 54-year-old said her return is a “blink and you’ll miss me” moment but the news had spread quickly and taken on “a life of its own”.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan during their time in Neighbours (PA)

Neighbours, which first aired in 1985 and follows the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough, shot its final scenes last week.

Minogue said: “It was emotional going back to the set and felt beautiful actually, the fact that we could see each other.

“I haven’t seen these people in, some of them for over 30 years.

“And, you know, life passes by and we’ve all gone through different stuff. And just to kind of be face-to-face and say, wow, this is part of our history. It was great.”

Minogue and her co-star Jason Donovan will return to the show as much-loved characters Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell for its final episode.

Speaking about her time in the soap, Minogue added: “I started acting some years before that but my kind of big break and I guess how I became a household name was through Neighbours in 1986, so many moons ago.”

The duo, who are both 54, played Scott and Charlene until their departures in 1989 and 1988 respectively.

Their wedding episode was watched by more than two million Australian viewers when it first aired in 1987, and later pulled in an audience of almost 20 million when it was shown in the UK in 1988.

The soap also launched the careers of Hollywood stars such as Margot Robbie and Liam Hemsworth.

The final episode, due to broadcast on August 1, will see fan favourites from throughout the years return to the cul-de-sac community of Ramsay Street to bid the soap farewell.