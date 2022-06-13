Neil Patrick Harris announced as latest addition to Doctor Who cast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Neil Patrick Harris announced as latest addition to Doctor Who cast

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 6:02 pm Updated: June 13, 2022, 6:24 pm
Neil Patrick Harris has joined the cast of Doctor Who (Ian West/PA)
Neil Patrick Harris has joined the cast of Doctor Who (Ian West/PA)

American actor Neil Patrick Harris has joined the cast of Doctor Who to play the “greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced” and is filming scenes set to air next year.

The news came after it was announced that Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa, 29, will become the 14th Doctor on the popular BBC series, after Jodie Whittaker revealed last July that she would be leaving the show.

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has confirmed Patrick Harris will be joining the cast as a villain.

Following the BBC’s announcement, Davies wrote on Instagram: “Neil Patrick Harris, welcome to Cardiff! Playing the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced.

“Such a great actor, such a great man, it’s an honour and a hoot. Have fun! @nph @bbcdoctorwho Ha!”

Patrick Harris also joins newcomer Yasmin Finney, who is to take on the role of Rose. Finney recently gained recognition for her role of Elle Argent in Netflix hit Heartstopper.

The new cast are filming scenes that are due to air in 2023 as part of the show’s 60th anniversary.

The name of Patrick Harris’ character, and any further details about his new role, are yet to be confirmed.

Speaking about the sci-fi show’s new arrival, Davies said: “It’s my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing?

“You’ll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!”

Ncuti Gatwa
Ncuti Gatwa (Ian West/PA)

Queer As Folk and It’s A Sin writer Davies is returning as the programme’s showrunner after departing in 2009.

Davies, who was responsible for Doctor Who’s revival in 2005, will be back to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary in 2023, the BBC previously said.

He worked with Patrick Harris on hit Channel 4 mini-drama It’s A Sin, in which the American star portrayed Savile Row tailor Henry Coltrane.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]