Strictly judge Shirley Ballas reveals she’d like to try another celebrity show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas reveals she’d like to try another celebrity show

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 4:46 pm
Shirley Ballas has said she would like to go on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (Yui Mok/PA)
Shirley Ballas has said she would like to go on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (Yui Mok/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has revealed she’d love to take part in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The former professional ballroom dancer has been the head judge on the BBC One dancing show since 2017.

Speaking to actor Christopher Biggins on the new series of ITV’s The Savoy, Ballas, 61, said: “I’d love to do I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!”

Service of Thanksgiving for Dame Vera Lynn
Shirley Ballas was enjoying a meal with former ‘king of the jungle’ Christopher Biggins (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

While the pair were enjoying a meal at London hotel The Savoy, Biggins replied: “Oh my God, you’re bound to be able to!”

However, Ballas pointed out the timing of the celebrity reality show often clashes with Strictly.

Biggins, who was crowned ‘king of the jungle’ on I’m a Celebrity in 2007, recalled his own experiences from the jungle, saying: “I had to eat kangaroo’s penis and kangaroo’s bollock.”

Ballas appeared unphased, replying: “Testicles, penis, whatever. It’s just meat.”

Ballas and Biggins feature on the second series of The Savoy – an all-access series which follows hotel life in the aftermath of the pandemic, during one of the most challenging times for the hospitality industry.

Having lost tens of millions of pounds in revenue, The Savoy is battling to stay at the top in the competitive, London luxury hotel market.

With behind-the-scenes access, the series takes viewers both upstairs and downstairs, from guests and famous faces walking through the revolving doors, to the staff catering to their every request.

In the first episode of the new series restaurant director Thierry welcomes Ballas and Biggins for dinner.

The Savoy airs on ITV on June 15 at 9pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal