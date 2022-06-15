David Tennant pictured filming scenes on set of Doctor Who

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Tennant pictured filming scenes on set of Doctor Who

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 12:07 pm
David Tennant has been spotted on the set of Doctor Who donning his classic suit and trenchcoat as filming for the hit sci-fi series takes place in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
David Tennant has been spotted on the set of Doctor Who donning his classic suit and trenchcoat as filming for the hit sci-fi series takes place in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

David Tennant has been spotted on the set of Doctor Who donning his classic suit and trenchcoat as filming for the hit sci-fi series takes place in Bristol.

Scottish actor Tennant, 51, first stepped into the Tardis in 2005 to play the 10th Time Lord, with his final episode airing on New Year’s Day in 2010.

It was announced last month that Tennant would be returning to the show alongside Catherine Tate, 52, who played his former companion Donna Noble, to film scenes due to air next year to coincide with the 60th anniversary celebrations of the popular TV series.

Doctor Who filming
David Tennant was spotted filming scenes for Doctor Who in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

Tennant could be seen on the set in a burgundy and blue tartan suit with a white shirt and grey tie, paired with a navy trenchcoat and white trainers to complete his signature look.

He appeared pensive during the scene, but details of what he was filming are not known.

Tennant took over the starring role of the Doctor in 2005 from Christopher Eccleston and was succeeded by Matt Smith.

Doctor Who filming
It was announced the Scottish actor would be returning to the show in scenes that are due to air next year (Ben Birchall/PA)

He was also seen in the 50th anniversary special, The Day Of The Doctor, in 2013.

It was recently announced that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will be taking over from Jodie Whittaker to become the show’s 14th Doctor.

The 29-year-old becomes the fourth Scot to take up the post, following on from Sylvester McCoy, fellow Royal Conservatoire graduate Tennant and Peter Capaldi.

Queer As Folk and It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies is also returning as the programme’s show-runner after departing the programme in 2009.

Davies, who is responsible for Doctor Who’s revival in 2005, will be back to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary in 2023 and beyond, the BBC previously said.

