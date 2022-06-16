Romesh Ranganathan declared not The Weakest Link as quiz show renewed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Romesh Ranganathan declared not The Weakest Link as quiz show renewed

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 1:24 pm
Romesh Ranganathan will be the question master once again on The Weakest Link (Ian West/PA)
Romesh Ranganathan has said he is “delighted” he will avoid headlines declaring he is The Weakest Link as the show is renewed for another series.

The comedian, 44, replaced no-nonsense quizmaster Anne Robinson as the host of the BBC One quiz show when it was rebooted with celebrity contestants last December.

Ranganathan will once again be joined by a lineup of famous faces each week as they try to win up to £50,000 for their chosen charity by answering general knowledge questions.

The comedian said: “I’m delighted to be doing another series, partly because it’s a fun show and the response has been amazing, but mainly to avoid ‘Turns out Romesh was The Weakest Link’ headlines.”

The broadcaster said that the new celebrity version appeared popular with viewers with the series reaching 18.4 million last year.

Some of the celebrity guests who featured in the series included former Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing, broadcaster Nikki Fox, food critic Jay Rayner and fellow comedian Ed Gamble.

The reboot opened with a Strictly Come Dancing special with professional dancers and former contestants including Anton Du Beke, Janette Manrara and Clara Amfo.

Kate Phillips, director of unscripted at the BBC, said: “Led once again by our ringmaster Romesh, viewers can expect plenty more laughs and almost certainly loads of backstabbing too as the nation’s favourite, quick-fire quiz returns, I can’t wait!”

The new series will be again filmed at BBC Pacific Quay in Glasgow, with The Weakest Link returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in 2022.

Celebrity contestants will be confirmed in due course, the BBC has said.

Pete Ogden, executive producer at BBC Studios, added: “I am so excited to make The Weakest Link again out of Pacific Quay in Glasgow.

“It was wonderful to see the last series land so well with viewers and there’s nothing we love more than putting celebrities under pressure and making them vote each other off.

“Romesh is a treat to work with and I can’t wait to unleash him on another batch of celebrities.”

The original series was first broadcast in 2000 before ending 12 years later. It returned for a Children In Need special in 2017.

