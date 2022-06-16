Trouble in paradise as latest Love Island arrivals make their moves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Latest Love Island arrivals Jay Younger and Remi Lambert are stirring up trouble in the villa as they continue to make their moves on the female islanders.

The pair entered the villa as surprise arrivals at the end of Tuesday evening’s episode of the ITV2 dating show.

Investment analyst Jay and actress Ekin-Su Culculoglu become involved in a secretive series of conversations, which saw Ekin-Su become torn between Jay and her current partner Davide Sanclimenti.

Speaking to Ekin-Su, Jay made his feelings clear, telling her: “I’m more invested now in terms of verging on a romantic level… Because I think I’ve got enough from you now.”

She added: “If you weren’t in a couple right now, I would probably try and kiss you.”

Ekin-Su appeared to reciprocate, saying: “I’ve tried to get this with Davide for days. You’ve come in here and I feel like I fancy someone, it just feels like it’s flowing without effort.”

Later in the episode, Ekin-Su and Jay crawled along the floor of the terrace to remain out of sight from their fellow islanders, and most importantly Davide, before sharing a secret kiss.

Despite their attempts to keep their growing connection hidden, after secretly retreating to the terrace for a second time, other islanders began to cotton on, with Gemma Owen speculating: “Are they on the terrace?”, whilst her partner Luca shouted up: “Ekin, Jay?”

Later, gathering Paige Thorne and Gemma around the fire pit, Ekin-Su revealed: “Girls you deserve to know this right now, I am going to say it. So for the past two days, two nights, I’ve been meeting up with Jay on the terrace and getting quite close with him.”

She added: “And we kissed… The best kiss ever.”

Elsewhere in the villa, model and rapper Remi began to make a move towards Indiyah Polack and Amber Beckford.

Remi approached Indiyah for a chat before her partner Ikenna Ekwonna swooped in to interrupt the conversation.

Speaking in private away from Remi, Ikenna asked Indiyah: “Are you happy with how things are going?… You should know you are all in though, I will tell you straight, all the time, I am very real.”

Can Remi get through one chat without being interrupted? 😆 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/tIPgDDVnnA — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 16, 2022

Remi later turned his attention to Amber – who is in a couple with Dami Hope – and asked how things were going between her and her partner.

Amber replied: “I thought it was going good, I don’t know if it’s because you guys have come in or just we’ve got to this little hurdle, he’s obviously asked about you guys.”

Before Remi suggested to Amber that the girls in the villa should “make moves,” to avoid coming across as “shy”.

Shortly after, Dami appeared to attempt to make his feelings clear, telling Amber: “I like you and I haven’t said that to you before. And I don’t know why it was hard for me to say that to you.”

Later in episode Amber appeared to have grown more conflicted, saying to some of the other female islanders: “I’m just questioning our compatibility.”

In a preview for Friday night’s episode, Ekin-Su and Davide’s relationship appears to hit the rocks, going from bad to worse after Davide discovers what Ekin-Su and Jay have been up to behind his back.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.