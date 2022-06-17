Caroline Flack’s mother says sadness over her death ‘doesn’t go’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Caroline Flack’s mother says sadness over her death ‘doesn’t go’

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 10:26 am
Caroline Flack (Matt Crossick/PA)
Caroline Flack (Matt Crossick/PA)

Caroline Flack’s mother Christine has said the sadness over her daughter’s death “doesn’t go” but she hopes a festival in her honour will celebrate her in a “really positive way”.

The event, which has been dubbed Flackstock and will take place on July 25, will feature acts from the worlds of comedy, dance and music, and will also raise funds for mental health charities.

Singers Olly Murs, Natalie Imbruglia, Louise Redknapp and Fleur East are among the acts to be announced for the event, which will be held in the grounds of Englefield House, near Pangbourne in Berkshire.

Former Love Island presenter Flack took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, her mother Christine said: “In a really positive way, she loved dancing and singing.

“She loved festivals and there was such negativity around when she died that this is something that she was really like. It was her 90% of the time.

“It’s the best way I can think that we can celebrate her. Because she was like that. She thought about people’s feelings.

“Things, they do hurt. But this will just be positive.

“We will be laughing. We will be singing hopefully. We will probably do quite a bit of crying. But it is just lovely.

“And everyone that has been asked has said yes if they can, or they have volunteered to be in it.”

Asked by host Kate Garraway how she was faring personally, Christine became emotional as she said: “I just feel really sad and I don’t think that feeling is going to go.

“I think you just feel there’s a sadness. But you get on with things. Everybody has to get on with life and do things. But the sadness doesn’t go.”

She was accompanied on the show by sports broadcaster Natalie Pinkham, a close friend of Caroline, who said it was especially important people came together.

She said: “As Chris alluded to, because of the pandemic, like so many others, we didn’t get the chance to do a memorial service for her, which we would have loved.

“And I think a big part of grief is coming together and we weren’t able to do that either and so this represents all of that in a very positive way.”

Flackstock will be held on July 25 from 4pm-10.30pm with tickets available now.

