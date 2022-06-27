Tributes paid following death of Dad’s Army star Frank Williams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tributes paid following death of Dad’s Army star Frank Williams

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 9:06 am
Frank Williams, best known for playing the vicar in Dad’s Army, has died at the age of 90 (John S Boyle/Alamy/PA)
Frank Williams, best known for playing the vicar in Dad’s Army, has died at the age of 90 (John S Boyle/Alamy/PA)

Tributes have been paid to Dad’s Army star Frank Williams following his death at the age of 90.

The actor was best known for his role as Reverend Timothy Farthing in the BBC sitcom.

The news of his death was announced on Facebook on Sunday, with a message saying: “So sorry to say that our beloved friend, colleague and actor Frank Williams passed away this morning.

“He was almost 91, and we are grateful for all the years of joy, laughter and happiness he brought to so many. Thank you Frank! x”.

Dad’s Army World Premiere – London
Frank Williams (right) attends the world premiere of Dad’s Army at the Odeon Leicester Square in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

Williams, who appeared in Dad’s Army for nearly a decade, reprised his role as the vicar of Walmington-on-Sea in the 2016 film, which also starred Bill Nighy and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Speaking at the time, he said: “It takes me back to a very happy time in my life when I was doing Dad’s Army originally and, as my scenes are in the church hall, it was very much like coming home again.”

Dad’s Army ran for 80 episodes over nine years from 1968 to 1977, and spawned a 1971 feature film as well as a radio series and a stage show.

The sitcom, based in the fictional seaside town of Walmington-on-Sea, was created by Jimmy Perry and David Croft.

The actor is reported to have thought his Dad’s Army stint would not last long.

He was quoted by The Times as saying: “I’d worked with both the writers, Jimmy Perry and David Croft, who also produced the show, before, so I didn’t have to audition. It was a nice job, but I thought it was only ever going to be a one-off engagement.”

The Gold Channel tweeted: “We are saddened to learn that Frank Williams, who played Reverend Timothy Farthing so wonderfully in Dad’s Army, has passed away at the age of 90. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Williams’ other TV roles included starring in You Rang, M’Lord?, Hi-De-Hi!, What’s Up Nurse! and the 1980 film Oh! Heavenly Dog, which starred Omar Sharif, Chevy Chase and Jane Seymour.

Born in Edgware, north London, in 1931, Williams went on to become a member of the General Synod of the Church of England and served three terms as a representative of the diocese of London.

He told Bournemouth’s Daily Echo newspaper in 2014: “I can remember one occasion when I was voting and went through the laity door and one of the tellers stopped me and asked if I was going through the right one!”

Fans remembered Williams with tributes on social media, with one tweeting: “Oh, this is sad news. I was only watching an episode of You Rang, M’Lord? at the weekend and admiring his perfect comic timing and mischievous delivery. An underrated fellow I feel.”

A tweet from an account named Dad’s Army Fans said: “So very sorry to hear that dear Frank Williams passed away earlier today (Sunday 26th June) we had been lucky enough to get to know Frank over the last 17 years. RIP #FrankWilliams Actor (2 July 1931 – 26 June 2022) Dad’s Army’s Vicar who bought happiness and laughter to many.”

