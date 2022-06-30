Love Island contestants risk being dumped from the villa following public vote

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tensions look set to rise in Love Island as the islanders face the threat of being dumped from the villa.

Thursday’s episode will see Paige Thorne receive a text which reveals that the public have been voting for who they believe is the most compatible couple.

The message announces that “those with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight”.

After tonight's recoupling, your new couples are: ❤️ Paige & Jacques ❤️ Tasha & Andrew❤️ Indiyah & Dami ❤️ Gemma & Luca ❤️ Ekin-Su & Davide ❤️ Danica & Jay❤️ Antigoni & Charlie #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 29, 2022

The episode will also see Ekin-Su Culculoglu try to rekindle her romance with Davide Sanclimenti after she chose him during Wednesday’s recoupling.

The 27-year-old actress will ask Luca Bish to play matchmaker for her, to which he obliges.

Luca tells Davide: “I think she is genuine this time.

“She put her heart out there now in front of everyone. In the firepit to say what she said. She wants a chance, she wants to try and get back to the way you were.”

Italian-born Davide, 27, later goes over to talk to Ekin-Su, who wants to make amends after the explosive way their relationship ended at the beginning of the series.

She says: “I am ready to make it up to you, I am ready to try.

“It’s cool if we take it slow, it’s cool if we’re friends, it’s cool, I’m not going to pressurise you at all.

“I just want to know that you’ll give me a chance?”

The pair will get the chance to have some alone time together as it is announced they will be going on a date to a secluded vineyard.

In the Beach Hut, Ekin-Su says: “I feel emotional, I feel romantic, I feel like this is the best thing that could happen right now.”

Davide says to the boys: “I will try and open myself a bit more.”

Before he heads off, Luca cheekily tells him: “You’ve got to end the date in a kiss you know.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.