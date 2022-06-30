Simon Pegg ‘delighted’ to be offered role outside comedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Simon Pegg 'delighted' to be offered role outside comedy

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 8:04 pm
Simon Pegg has discussed his latest role in new Channel 4 drama (Ian West/PA)
British actor Simon Pegg has said he was “delighted” to be offered a role in new TV drama because he “trained to be an actor, not just a funny guy”.

Pegg, 52, rose to fame after writing and starring in the Three Flavours Cornetto comedy film trilogy, consisting of Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End.

Speaking on the One Show, Pegg, who stars in new Channel 4 drama The Undeclared War, revealed he was “flattered” to be offered the role of Government Communications Headquarters boss Danny Patrick and take part in a non-comedic production.

“I was delighted to get offered the role because obviously I come from having done mainly comedy, not always, but I’m generally thought of as someone who does comedy and so for Peter Kosminsky to take a punt on me as a dramatic actor, because the show is very dramatic, I was really flattered by that.

“And I relished it you know, I trained to be an actor not just a funny guy.

“So if you are expecting me to make a joke in the show, you’ll be very disappointed.”

The drama, written by Bafta award-winning Kosminsky, 66, is set in 2024 and follows a group of GCHQ analysts as they battle the threat of a serious cyber attack spotted by an intern played by Hannah Khalique-Brown.

Pegg also discussed his recent Glastonbury Festival experience with show hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp, where he revealed he was a fan of K-Pop band BTS.

“I have a daughter, Tilly, she’s 13 tomorrow. She’s very much into K-Pop, she knows her K-Pop. She sat me down, and she knows I’m a bit of a grumbly old indie kid, I’m a bit of an old rocker, and she said ‘listen to this’ (BTS).

“And I listened to it, and it was really great. So we took her to see them recently and we got to meet them and I was as starstruck as she was.”

Pegg also discussed his daughter’s Glastonbury performance in 2016, during which she performed on stage with Coldplay, alongside the children of the band’s frontman Chris Martin.

Jokingly he added: “My biggest achievement of my first Glastonbury in 1987 was not going to the toilet for three days. Her first Glastonbury, she headlined. I mean, what?”

The One Show airs on BBC One every weekday at 7pm.

