Steve Carell to read ‘laugh-out-loud adventure’ on CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Steve Carell to read ‘laugh-out-loud adventure’ on CBeebies Bedtime Stories

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 12:03 am
Steve Carell follows in the footsteps of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, British actor Tom Hiddleston and Harry Styles in featuring on the show (BBC/PA)
Steve Carell follows in the footsteps of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, British actor Tom Hiddleston and Harry Styles in featuring on the show (BBC/PA)

Steve Carell will tell the tale of a pair of mischievous eyebrows when he sits down to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The American comedian and actor, whose credits include The Office, Anchorman and The 40-Year Old Virgin, is the latest star to sign up for the series.

The 59-year-old will read The Eyebrows Of Doom by Steve Smallman with illustrations from Miguel Ordonez.

The story is described as a “laugh-out-loud adventure” and follows a bear called Dave and his friends as they try to stop the eyebrows taking over the world by leaping from one unsuspecting animal to the next.

Carell said: “I loved reading to my kids when they were younger so it was a great pleasure to read a Bedtime Story for CBeebies, about a pair of mischievous eyebrows causing havoc – something I’m sure we can all relate to.”

The film star, who shares two children with his wife, comedy actress Nancy Carell, follows in the footsteps of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, British actor Tom Hiddleston and Harry Styles in featuring on the show.

Recent story readers also include the Duchess of Cambridge, who narrated the modern children’s classic, The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, by Jill Tomlinson, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

Steve Carell’s CBeebies Bedtime Stories episode airs on Friday July 1 at at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal