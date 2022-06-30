Steve Carell to read ‘laugh-out-loud adventure’ on CBeebies Bedtime Stories

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steve Carell will tell the tale of a pair of mischievous eyebrows when he sits down to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The American comedian and actor, whose credits include The Office, Anchorman and The 40-Year Old Virgin, is the latest star to sign up for the series.

The 59-year-old will read The Eyebrows Of Doom by Steve Smallman with illustrations from Miguel Ordonez.

The story is described as a “laugh-out-loud adventure” and follows a bear called Dave and his friends as they try to stop the eyebrows taking over the world by leaping from one unsuspecting animal to the next.

Carell said: “I loved reading to my kids when they were younger so it was a great pleasure to read a Bedtime Story for CBeebies, about a pair of mischievous eyebrows causing havoc – something I’m sure we can all relate to.”

The film star, who shares two children with his wife, comedy actress Nancy Carell, follows in the footsteps of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, British actor Tom Hiddleston and Harry Styles in featuring on the show.

Recent story readers also include the Duchess of Cambridge, who narrated the modern children’s classic, The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, by Jill Tomlinson, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

Steve Carell’s CBeebies Bedtime Stories episode airs on Friday July 1 at at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.