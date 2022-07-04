Monica Galetti appointed to role as first ever Scottish seafood ambassador

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Monica Galetti appointed to role as first ever Scottish seafood ambassador

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:46 am
Monica Galetti with David Lowrie of David Lowrie Fish Merchants, St Monan’s (Seafood from Scotland/PA)
Monica Galetti with David Lowrie of David Lowrie Fish Merchants, St Monan’s (Seafood from Scotland/PA)

Acclaimed TV chef Monica Galetti has been appointed as the first ever ambassador for Scottish seafood.

The new role will see restaurateur Ms Galetti – who served as a judge on MasterChef: The Professionals until earlier this year – leading the way in encouraging the UK’s hospitality venues to offer more seafood from Scotland on their menus.

As an ambassador, Ms Galetti will head the new Sea the People campaign by Seafood from Scotland, which represents the Scottish seafood industry as a national brand.

In preparation for the role, she has recently spent time travelling around coastal communities to meet the people behind the industry, including fishers, salmon farmers, fish smokers, oyster growers, processers and entrepreneurs.

Ms Galetti said: “Sea the People is vital because, at its heart, the Scottish seafood industry depends on these men and women to maintain and grow its premium status.

Monica Galetti with Maria Lewis
Monica Galetti with Maria Lewis, owner of Seafood Bothy, Stonehaven (Seafood from Scotland/PA)

“I am in awe of their knowledge and skills, and their commitment to provenance at every stage of the supply chain.

“I would love to see UK restaurants and retailers stocking more Scottish fish and shellfish – fished or farmed. At present, around 80% is exported.

“We have a collective responsibility to introduce different species to consumers, in a way that encourages them to look beyond the familiar.

“For me, Scottish seafood is synonymous with the best quality in the world, and we definitely need to be shouting about it.”

Adam Wing, from Seafood Scotland, added: “Monica Galetti is the perfect person to champion our efforts because she genuinely believes in the quality of Scottish seafood and the commitment of the people who produce it.

“She has an ability to find a connection with everyone she meets, and really listens to their stories. She wants to keep learning and it shows.

“As a chef and restaurateur, Monica is in an ideal position to encourage young chefs and buyers to take a closer look at what we can offer and to help them appreciate the effort that goes into producing such high-quality fish and shellfish.

“Scotland’s fishing industry is one of the oldest in the country and many businesses have been handed down through the generations, with knowledge and skills passed on through families and communities.

“This knowledge, combined with astute investment in innovation and technology – and a bigger focus on sustainability – will ensure that Scottish seafood continues to punch above its weight in global food markets.”

