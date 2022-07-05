Rachel Brosnahan feels ‘sick to my stomach’ following July 4 hometown shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rachel Brosnahan feels ‘sick to my stomach’ following July 4 hometown shooting

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 4:12 am
Rachel Brosnahan feels ‘sick to my stomach’ following July 4 hometown shooting (Ian West/PA)
Actress Rachel Brosnahan says she feels “sick to my stomach” following the mass shooting in her Chicago hometown at a July 4 parade.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star, who grew up in the area, said there were “no words” to describe the tragic incident in Highland Park, which left at least six people dead and dozens injured.

Robert E Crimo III, 22, was taken into custody on Monday evening following a brief pursuit.

Writing on Twitter, Brosnahan, who is the niece of the late US fashion designer Kate Spade, said “enough is enough”.

“I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone.

“No words.

“Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough.”

The incident in Chicago comes shortly after a spate of mass shootings in the US including in Buffalo, in New York, Tulsa, in Oklahoma, and Uvalde, in Texas, during which 19 school children and two teachers were killed.

