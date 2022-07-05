Sussex Police explain why speeding charge against Katie Price was dropped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sussex Police explain why speeding charge against Katie Price was dropped

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 5:08 pm
Katie Price (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A speeding charge has been dropped against former glamour model Katie Price due to insufficient evidence, Sussex Police have said.

The 44-year-old had been charged with exceeding a 60mph speed limit on September 13 2021 and failing to provide information on January 26 this year.

The charges were heard at a case management hearing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where they were dismissed after no evidence was offered, according to court officials.

On Tuesday a Sussex Police spokesman said there was “not sufficient evidence” to progress the case.

Monday’s hearing had been listed to take place on Tuesday but was brought forward, and Price did not attend court.

The Sussex Police spokesman said: “We can confirm that the case has been discontinued.

“We take road safety extremely seriously and aim to reduce death and serious injury on our roads.

“As part of this we carry out speed management and enforce speed restrictions throughout the county.

“We will continue to prosecute those people who travel in excess of the speed limit. However in this case there was not sufficient evidence to be able progress the case further.”

Last September Price was handed a suspended sentence after crashing her BMW on the B2135 near Partridge Green in West Sussex.

She was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions to be completed within the next 12 months.

Price was disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Last month she avoided a potential jail sentence and was given a community order and told to pay £1,500 costs at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order.

