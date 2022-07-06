Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice hails ‘big brother’ Anton Du Beke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice hails ‘big brother’ Anton Du Beke

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 9:56 am
Giovanni Pernice said Anton Du Beke is like a brother to him (PA)
Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has said Anton Du Beke is like a “big brother”, as he told how the dancer-turned-judge supported him when he joined the show and could not speak English.

Italian dancer Pernice, 31, joined Strictly in 2015 and reached the final alongside soap star Georgia May Foote the same year.

Last year he enjoyed a historic Strictly win, lifting the Glitterball trophy alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis, who became the first deaf contestant to participate in and win the BBC One series.

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
Giovanni Pernice won Strictly last year with Rose Ayling-Ellis (Ian West/PA)

Du Beke, 55, is the programme’s longest-serving professional dancer, having been on the show since it began in 2004, and this year he has become a regular fixture on the judging panel after Bruno Tonioli announced he is leaving the programme after 14 years.

Speaking to TV and radio presenter Nick Grimshaw and chef Angela Hartnett on their podcast Dish, Pernice said he and Du Beke are “very, very, very good friends”, adding: “He’s the only one that when I joined Strictly, he helped me with everything.

“I couldn’t speak any English and he has always been there for me since the beginning, and we end up to be like, you know, we don’t like to say father and son, but… like brother, big brother.”

The pair have been touring together with their show Him & Me.

Explaining how he spoke “zero” English on joining Strictly, Pernice said: “I did have a translator for my first season all the way through because I didn’t know what… the interview was like and what they wanted me to say or things like this.

“I thought I’m never gonna be able to do a job like this, especially the biggest show on television, you know, you have to teach a celebrity. And then it was like, you know what? We trust you that you can learn, so I had to learn English in one week.”

In May, Ayling-Ellis and Pernice won the must-see moment gong at the Bafta TV awards for their Couple’s Choice routine in Strictly, during which they paused the music and danced in silence as a tribute to the deaf community.

Pernice told the Dish podcast: “When I did the choreography, I knew that it was going to be a big moment, you know, it was going to give an impact to the deaf community especially and for everybody.

“But this went bigger than what we thought, this went everywhere, you know, worldwide.

“We were interviewed in America, we did a lot of interviews because people want to understand where this came from.

“I think it was magical because for the first time everybody realised what Rose was going through every single week.

“We stopped the music for 20 seconds, 10 seconds, and for the first time people said, ‘Oh, that’s what she’s feeling every week.’.”

The trio also talked about the possibility of former BBC Radio One DJ Grimshaw and Best Home Cook judge Hartnett doing Strictly.

Grimshaw said: “I would like to do it, but we were talking about it this morning and I was like, you can’t do it half-arsed. You’ve gotta go and be like, right, this is my focus now for months, every single day, I’m gonna be committed, I’m ready to be taught… and I’m not ready.”

Dish, the new podcast from Waitrose & Partners and hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, is available on all podcast providers now.

