Louise Thompson: partner Ryan Libbey has PTSD following traumatic childbirth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Louise Thompson: partner Ryan Libbey has PTSD following traumatic childbirth

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 12:50 am
Louise Thompson: partner Ryan Libbey has PTSD following traumatic childbirth (Ian West/PA)
Louise Thompson: partner Ryan Libbey has PTSD following traumatic childbirth (Ian West/PA)

Louise Thompson says her partner Ryan Libbey has suffered from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following her traumatic childbirth experience.

The Made in Chelsea star, 32, said the fitness trainer, 31, “still lies awake all night” to check on her and “probably feels guilty” he could not have helped more during the distressing incident.

It comes after the reality star shared an update on her own progress following her multiple health issues, stemming from the complicated birth of her son, Leo-Hunter, late last year.

She has previously been open with her recovery struggles, and returned to hospital last week following “alarming” blood tests.

Writing in a lengthy post on Instagram on Wednesday she said: “To put it bluntly I’m struggling to move on with ‘normal’ life.

“Every day I feel physically very unwell and every other day I seem to have an hour long period (sometimes longer) where I feel messed up in my brain – I don’t know what it is, but it feels like brain damage or a mini stroke.

“Maybe it’s a weird processing experience.

“It feels like I’m either really REALLY low in some specific chemical/hormone or way too high.

“But either way I can’t think properly or talk properly during those episodes.”

Asked by a fan about how Libbey was coping with his own mental health issues, she wrote on her Instagram story: “He had to hold the fort.

“He was strong, strong, strong and then some more strong and then BAM he had an almighty crash.”

She said that it had been difficult for Libbey to get help from the NHS and had resorted to seeking private care, as he was suffering from conditions including PTSD.

“We never actually talk about what has happened between the two of us.

“One day I would like to do couples counselling to go through how what happened shaped our experience and how it’s not our fault that things turned out the way they did.

She added: “He’s so protective so probably feels guilty he couldn’t have helped me. Our experiences are so different. My head dealt with living through an awful experience.

“He had to witness everything with clear vision. He still lies awake all night to check on me, he’s worried I won’t wake up.”

“(It) must have been horrible to witness what he did and be so powerless. He had no preparation for looking after a baby solo either.

“He had to bring him in every day to see me which caused him a lot of stress. Not a lot of lovely home bonding time like I’d imagined.”

Thompson appeared in Made in Chelsea’s first series in 2011, progressing to become one of the E4 show’s main characters, while partner Libbey joined the cast in 2016 when the series was filming in the south of France.

The couple became engaged in 2018 after he proposed during a hiking trip in Los Angeles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal