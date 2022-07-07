Love Island set for explosive recoupling as the islanders unite after Casa Amor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Love Island is set for an explosive recoupling as the contestants must decide who they want to pair up with following Casa Amor.

The original islanders have been split for the last few days between the main villa and the nearby Casa Amor, where both groups have been tempted by newcomers.

Thursday’s episode will see them forced to choose between staying faithful to their original partner or dumping them for one of the bombshells.

🤯 FIRST LOOK 🤯 You've been waiting for this… Find out tonight who sticks and who switches in an epic Casa recoupling. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wzLBmWdeho — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 7, 2022

As host Laura Whitmore returns to the main villa, she asks the new girls to stand up as the original boys sit tensely around the firepit.

Whitmore will initiate the recoupling by saying: “As you all know, tonight there will be a recoupling. Boys – each of you have a big decision to make.

“So I’m gonna ask you one by one if you want to stick with your partner who has been away in Casa Amor for the past few days, or whether you want to recouple with one of these gorgeous girls standing in front of you.

“Now remember, the girls in Casa Amor have also been given the choice of whether to stick with you or couple up with someone new. So boys, it’s time to make your decisions and let’s find out what the girls have decided to do.”

Jay Younger, who has only briefly been coupled up with Danica Taylor, will be the first boy to announce his decision of whether he will stick with her or if he would like to recouple with one of the new bombshells.

During the Casa Amor challenge, Jay has gotten to know new girl Chyna Mills while Danica spent time with new boy Josh Samuel Le Grove.

Some of the other original islanders will have trickier decisions to make after spending many weeks getting to know their current partner.

Wednesday’s episode saw Paige Thorne excited to return to the villa to reunite with her partner Jacques O’Neill, while he was seen kissing new girl Cheyanne Kerr.

Andrew Le Hope and Tasha Ghouri face difficult choices after they both spent time with and kissed new arrivals Coco Lodge and Billy Brown over the last few days apart.

Has Deji done enough to turn Indiyah's head? 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/sTyrJ71jfm — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 6, 2022

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polak will also have to decide whether they will stick with each other or recouple with the new arrivals they have been getting to know of Summer Botwe and Deji Adeniyi.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, who only recently reunited, will also have to consider if they want to pursue their relationship or go another way.

While Luca Bish appears set to stick with Gemma, the daughter of football star Michael Owen, as he has slept outside alone during the last few days when they were separated.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.