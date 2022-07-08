BBC announce new Newsnight and BBC Breakfast presenters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC announce new Newsnight and BBC Breakfast presenters

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 11:40 am Updated: July 8, 2022, 12:08 pm
Jon Kay (BBC/PA)
Jon Kay (BBC/PA)

The BBC has announced that Jon Kay will become the new regular presenter on BBC Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday, while Victoria Derbyshire will join Newsnight as joint lead presenter.

Kay replaces Dan Walker, who had hosted the morning show since 2016, while Derbyshire joins the Newsnight team following the departure of Emily Maitlis who had anchored the current affairs programme since 2006.

Hull-born Kay, 52, who starts his new role with immediate effect, said: “I’m over the moon to become the new regular presenter of BBC Breakfast and I’m looking forward to bringing our brilliant viewers the very latest news each morning alongside my good friend Sally (Nugent) and the rest of the team.

“Sitting on the famous red sofa is a real privilege while covering the stories and issues that matter to our audience – home and abroad.”

Kay started his career as a trainee reporter at the BBC working at local radio stations before becoming a senior correspondent and presenter on BBC News. During his 25-year career he has presented Panorama, Crimewatch and BBC Radio 5 Live and has been part of the BBC Breakfast team for more than eight years.

Following Walker’s exit from the BBC, he replaced Sian Williams presenting 5 News, after she announced she was stepping down in April.

Meanwhile Derbyshire, who joins Newsnight permanently in September, said: “I am so delighted to be joining the legend that is Kirsty Wark and the talented Newsnight team under new and ambitious leadership.

“This is a special opportunity to take on one of the best jobs in British journalism and help shape the programme’s future. I can’t wait to champion more stories about people’s lives while holding those who represent them to account.”

Derbyshire’s eponymous daily current affairs programme was axed by the BBC in January 2020 as part of a string of cuts at the broadcaster.

An online petition calling for the corporation to reverse its decision received more than 50,000 signatures that month.

Since then, Derbyshire has presented across various BBC News services.

Victoria Derbyshire
Victoria Derbyshire (BBC/PA)

The Newsnight permanent team now comprises Derbyshire and Kirsty Wark as lead presenters, with Faisal Islam continuing to present regularly.

Newsnight editor Stewart Maclean says: “Victoria is one of the most tenacious journalists in the business, with a fantastic ability to ask the straightforward questions our viewers want answered, and a shelf-full of major awards for her work. We’re delighted she’s joining us on Newsnight as a lead presenter alongside Kirsty.

“It’s an exciting time for Newsnight, and Victoria and Kirsty will be a formidable partnership at the heart of our presenter line-up.”

Jonathan Munro, Interim Director of BBC News, said: “It’s fantastic to be appointing two such talented presenters to start and finish the day on two of our most important news programmes.

“Jon’s a hugely experienced journalist who’s established himself as a favourite with BBC Breakfast viewers, and Victoria’s a formidable interviewer with an amazing connection to her audiences. Congratulations to both of them.”

