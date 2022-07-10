Channel 4 recommissions The Andrew Neil Show for second series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Channel 4 recommissions The Andrew Neil Show for second series

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 10:03 pm
The Andrew Neil Show has been recommissioned for a second series (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Sunday night politics programme The Andrew Neil Show has been recommissioned for a second series by Channel 4.

The show, hosted by journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil, launched as a 10-part series in May, airing weekly at 6pm.

The half-hour programme, produced by ITN Productions and Channel 4 News, will return for a second series which is due to start in the autumn.

The Andrew Neil Show first launched in May on Channel 4 (Channel 4/PA)

The series hosted by the veteran broadcaster “promises more discussion and debate with frontline politicians, newsmakers and the country’s best-informed political journalists”, according to Channel 4.

Neil’s career as a political presenter and interviewer has spanned three decades, and he is the chairman and editor-in-chief of Press Holdings Media Group, publishers of The Spectator and other related titles.

He stepped down as the chairman and host of a prime-time show on GB News last year.

Neil is a former Sunday Times editor and was one of the BBC’s top political broadcasters for many years, presenting This Week, Daily Politics and BBC One’s Sunday Politics.

During his career Neil has interviewed world leaders including Kofi Annan, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Tony Blair, Margaret Thatcher and Boris Johnson.

On the news that The Andrew Neil Show has been recommissioned, Neil said: “I’m delighted the show has been recommissioned.

“It’s a fascinating time in UK and world politics and we try each week to cut through the noise to give people insightful interviews and analysis they can’t get elsewhere.

“I’m raring to go.”

Neil has interviewed an array of political leaders over the course of his career (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Head of news and current affairs at Channel 4, Louisa Compton, added: “We are delighted to have Andrew Neil at Channel 4 and pleased this relationship will continue.

“The show has covered some huge national news stories and offers viewers clear explanation and insightful and challenging interviews.

“British Politics has never been more captivating and in times like this there’s a real need for a political programme that holds those in authority to account.

“It’s another example of our huge commitment to public service journalism and current affairs at Channel 4.”

