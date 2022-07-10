‘I felt like a Disney princess’: Strictly’s Amy Dowden weds partner Ben Jones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I felt like a Disney princess’: Strictly’s Amy Dowden weds partner Ben Jones

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 12:02 am
Amy Dowden has spoken about her wedding to Ben Jones (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Amy Dowden has spoken about her wedding to Ben Jones (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has spoken about marrying her partner Ben Jones in a star-studded ceremony in South Wales.

Caerphilly-born Dowden, 31, joined the BBC dance competition show in 2017.

Speaking about marrying fellow professional dancer Jones, Dowden told Hello! magazine: “It was a day I’d dreamt of since I was a little girl and, well, it was even more than that.”

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden wed Ben Jones in a star-studded ceremony in South Wales (Hello!/PA)

Jones added: “Amy looked beautiful… and having a member of McFly singing at our wedding was obviously a highlight.”

The occasion featured a performance by Dowden’s former Strictly dance partner and member of British boyband McFly, Tom Fletcher.

Also in attendance were an array of Strictly stars including fellow professional Dianne Buswell, who served as Dowden’s bridesmaid.

Former Strictly dancers Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec, 2021 contestant Sara Davies, Strictly professional Katya Jones, judge Craig Revel Horwood and Dowden’s past celebrity partners: Fletcher, JJ Chalmers, Colin Jackson and Brian Conley were all also on the star-studded guest list.

Dowden and Jones became engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2017 after Jones proposed while the pair were performing the rumba to a crowd during an event at the dance academy they run together.

Despite regularly performing in front of large audiences, Dowden revealed she was particularly nervous about walking down the aisle.

“I dance in front of millions but I was nervous to walk down the aisle.”

She added: “I felt like a Disney princess.”

A gushing Jones added: “Amy always looks stunning so it was no different to normal.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Dowden was partnered with McFly’s Tom Fletcher during the show’s 19th series (Guy Levy/PA)

Dowden explained the thought process behind Fletcher, 36, performing McFly hit All About You during the ceremony.

She said: “I originally asked Tom to sing as I walked up the aisle, but he told me he always cries at weddings, so I wanted to let him enjoy the ceremony.”

She added: “I talked so much wedding talk with him last year, so it’s nice that he’s part of this special moment.”

Although she was nervous to walk down the aisle, Dowden revealed she and Jones felt no pressure when it came to performing their first dance.

“We’re used to dancing on stage but this felt easy,” said Jones.

Dowden added: “We didn’t choreograph anything because we knew it would become work… Imagine a chef cooking on her wedding day!”

She also confirmed that although she will officially become Mrs Dowden-Jones, she plans to keep Dowden as her stage name on Strictly.

“I wanted to go with Dowden-Jones because if we’re lucky enough to have a family in the future, I’d love to have the same name as my children.”

The full interview with Amy Dowden is available in this week’s Hello! magazine on newsstands now.

