Four new professional dancers to join Strictly Come Dancing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Four new professional dancers to join Strictly Come Dancing

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 11:00 am
Strictly Come Dancing Lauren Oakley (BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing Lauren Oakley (BBC/PA)

Four new professional dancers will star in the next series Strictly Come Dancing, creating the BBC show’s largest ever roster.

European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas will join the programme.

The celebrity dancing competition will return to the BBC this autumn for its 20th season.

The dancers already revealed as taking part are Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Coppola, who won the Italian version of Strictly in 2021, said: “I am really excited to become part of this family. I cannot wait to start this new adventure and to challenge myself. Strictly sto arrivando! (or: Strictly I am coming!)”

Vito Coppola
Vito Coppola (BBC/PA)

Gu said: “I’m thrilled to join Strictly and very excited to get started. It’s a new chapter of my life and a new challenge as well.

“I’m absolutely ready to take on this journey and to shine.”

Carlos Gu
Carlos Gu (BBC/PA)

Birmingham-born Oakley, who has been leading lady to Pernice and Anton Du Beke during their national tours, said: “I’ve grown up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love the most.

“Now that it’s happening, it doesn’t quite seem real. I can’t wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family.”

While Latin dance champion Tsiakkas said: “Being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing has been my dream ever since I was a little girl.

Michelle Tsiakkas
Michelle Tsiakkas (BBC/PA)

“I cannot believe my dream has come true. I’m so grateful to be joining this incredible family and I can’t wait to step on that magical dance floor and give it my all!”

It comes after two-time winner Oti Mabuse and Aljaz Skorjanec announced their departures.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with her professional partner Pernice.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal