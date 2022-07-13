Mo Gilligan to host UK version of Jimmy Fallon’s music quiz show That’s My Jam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mo Gilligan to host UK version of Jimmy Fallon’s music quiz show That’s My Jam

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 1:00 am
Mo Gilligan to host UK version of Jimmy Fallon’s music quiz show That’s My Jam (Ian West/PA)
Mo Gilligan will host a new music quiz show created by US talk show host Jimmy Fallon, it has been announced.

The comedian will present a new UK version of That’s My Jam which is due to air on the BBC this coming winter.

The original NBC gameshow draws inspiration from musical segments on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with games including Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat and Slay It, Don’t Spray It.

Details on games and guests are yet to be revealed.

“Huge Announcement,” Gilligan wrote on Twitter.

“Excited to announce that I will be the host and presenter of #ThatsMyJam for @BBCOne a huge music quiz show coming this winter made by @jimmyfallon.”

Gilligan was the host of this year’s Brit Awards in February.

