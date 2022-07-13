Mo Gilligan to host UK version of Jimmy Fallon’s music quiz show That’s My Jam

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mo Gilligan will host a new music quiz show created by US talk show host Jimmy Fallon, it has been announced.

The comedian will present a new UK version of That’s My Jam which is due to air on the BBC this coming winter.

The original NBC gameshow draws inspiration from musical segments on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with games including Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat and Slay It, Don’t Spray It.

Huge Announcement 🚨Excited to announce that I will be the host and presenter of #ThatsMyJam for @BBCOne a huge music quiz show coming this winter made by @jimmyfallon THIS IS GOING TO BE ABSOLUTELY EPIC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9vMI3sJ9FX — Mo Gilligan (@MoTheComedian) July 12, 2022

Details on games and guests are yet to be revealed.

“Huge Announcement,” Gilligan wrote on Twitter.

Gilligan was the host of this year’s Brit Awards in February.