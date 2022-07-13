Sir Mo Farah ‘grateful to be able to embrace UK’ after revelations about past

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sir Mo Farah ‘grateful to be able to embrace UK’ after revelations about past

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 9:46 am
Sir Mo Farah during the filming of the BBC documentary The Real Mo Farah (Kristina Varaksina/BBC/PA)
Sir Mo Farah during the filming of the BBC documentary The Real Mo Farah (Kristina Varaksina/BBC/PA)

Sir Mo Farah has said he is “relieved” the Home Office will not take action against him after he revealed he was trafficked into the UK, adding: “I’m just grateful for every chance I’ve got in Britain to embrace my country.”

The four-time Olympic champion, 39, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he has no desire to contact the woman who brought him illegally to the country as a child.

He reveals in a BBC documentary, being broadcast on Wednesday night, how he was brought from Somalia illegally, having assumed the name of another child, after his father was killed in the civil war.

He was later helped to obtain UK citizenship by his school PE teacher Alan Watkinson, while still using the name Mohamed Farah.

Speaking to journalist Amol Rajan alongside his wife Tania, Sir Mo said: “It makes me relieved. This is my country.

“If it wasn’t for Alan and the people who supported me throughout my childhood then maybe I wouldn’t even have the courage to do this.

“There’s a lot of people that I owe my life to, particularly my wife who has been very supportive throughout my career, and who gave me the strength to come and talk about it, telling me it’s okay to do this.”

Speaking about other victims of child trafficking, he added: “No child wants to be in that situation. I had the choice made for me, and so young.

“I’m just grateful for every chance I’ve got in Britain to embrace my country, and I’m proud to represent my country the way I did.

“That’s all I could do within my control – I had no control when I was younger over where I went. That decision was made for me and taken away from me.”

Asked what happened to the woman who brought him to the UK, Sir Mo added: “The production team contacted the lady but she didn’t want to give anything and that’s all I know.”

On whether he is in contact with her, he said: “No, I’m not in touch with her and don’t want to.”

Sir Mo described the wave of support following his announcement as “incredible”.

He added: “It was always my story. I wasn’t even comfortable enough to talk about it with my family. I couldn’t talk about it publicly.

“It has taken me a long time to come to this, but I’m glad I’ve made this documentary to show people the reality of what really happened to me as a child.”

Mo Farah revelations
Sir Mo Farah with wife Tania after he was knighted in 2017 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

His wife Tania said she had experienced a “whole range of emotions” after hearing about his true past.

She said: “My first reaction was heartbreak and sadness for him. I just immediately pictured nine-year-old Mo and being so helpless and vulnerable.

“Then equally I felt angry at the people that did that to him, that put him through that.”

She said her husband is now “finally giving himself permission to feel those feelings of hurt and pain”, and she described the documentary as a “form of therapy”.

The Metropolitan Police has said it is “assessing” Sir Mo’s allegations that he was trafficked into the UK as a child and forced to work as a domestic servant.

The force said in a statement: “We are aware of reports in the media concerning Sir Mo Farah.

“No reports have been made to the MPS (the Metropolitan Police Service) at this time.

“Specialist officers are currently assessing the available information.”

Sports presenter Gary Lineker was among those praising Sir Mo ahead of the documentary airing.

He tweeted: “Incredible story. Will definitely be watching tonight.”

The Real Mo Farah will air from 6am on BBC iPlayer and at 9pm on BBC One on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal