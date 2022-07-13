Singer Becky Hill to make guest appearance on Love Island

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brit Award-winning singer Becky Hill is set to surprise Love Island contestants with a performance in the garden of the villa.

The I Could Get Used To This singer, 28, will provide some light relief for the islanders after a dramatic few days which saw Jacques O’Neill exit the ITV2 dating show in a bid to “get back to himself”.

The excited islanders all jump into the pool after Indiyah Polak receives a text which says: “Islanders, it’s time to get dressed up because tonight the villa will host a special VIP performance.”

😵 FIRST LOOK 😵 Ekin-Su and Davide might be having it out, but a special guest goes all out with a V.I.P. performance 🎤😉 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JMwanXjMyK — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 13, 2022

Paige Thorne, whose partner Jacques quit the show during Tuesday’s episode to protect his mental health, says: “Becky Hill is going to be here tonight in Love Island baby.”

Ekin-Su Culculoglu says: “I’m a huge fan of Becky Hill. A once in a lifetime opportunity.”

A preview showed Hill strutting into the villa wearing a colourful halter neck bodysuit with a long train paired with gold hoop earrings before singing for the islanders in an intimate gig.

The episode will also see Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su clash over loyalty fears following the arrival of new bombshell Adam Collard.

Ekin-su is seen saying to partner Davide: “If you have trust issues, talk to me. I’ve come in here alone, I didn’t f*** up in Casa Amor, I’m all into you.”

Davide retorts: “I honestly believe you didn’t have enough temptation.”

After Ekin-Su begins to say loudly that she does not care about new boy Adam, Davide says: “Now you are doing the show again, honestly Ekin-Su I am tired to be with you. F****** hell, actress.

“You didn’t win the Oscar first time you want to win it now, come on.”

Confiding in fellow islander Coco Lodge, Davide says he does not know if he will ever “fully trust” Ekin-Su following her sneaky behaviour with Jay Younger when he arrived earlier in the series.

Wednesday night’s episode will also see Gemma Owen and Luca Bish go on their first date outside of the villa, while Adam picks Summer Botwe, Danica Taylor and Paige for a trio of dates on the terrace.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.