Comedian Rhod Gilbert announces he is receiving treatment for cancer

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 6:17 pm
Rhod Gilbert (Ian West/PA)
Rhod Gilbert (Ian West/PA)

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has announced he is being treated for cancer and will be “disappearing for a while” to focus on his recovery.

The Welsh stand-up, 53, shared a message on his official Facebook page thanking the staff at Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, where he is being treated.

Gilbert said that prior to his diagnosis he had been a patron of the centre for a decade but “never imagined” he would become a patient there.

He did not confirm the type of cancer he is being treated for.

A regular guest on shows such as Would I Lie to You?, QI and Mock the Week, Gilbert also hosted the final series of Never Mind the Buzzcocks in 2015.

He said: “As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, I’ve trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy nights.

“I’ve met and made friends with so many inspirational staff, patients and their families. It has been a huge part of my life for the last ten years.

“So while I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands. The NHS care I’m receiving is incredible.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone … but who knows, maybe I’ll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40-minute rant about orange squash.”

Gilbert thanked his close friends and family for their support “over the last few weeks and months (and years)”.

He added: “I’ll be disappearing for a while and won’t be commenting further, at least not for now, whilst I focus on my recovery.”

Velindre Cancer Centre said in a statement on its Facebook page: “For over 10 years, patron Rhod Gilbert has provided exceptional support for Velindre Cancer Charity and has always been an advocate for the passionate efforts of our Velindre Cancer Centre staff, donors and fundraisers.

“Rhod has become a special member of our Velindre family and we are sure you will join us in sending him your very best wishes during this time.”

Gilbert married his long-term partner, writer and comedian Sian Harries, in 2013.

