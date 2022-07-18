Russian channel RT ‘broke impartiality rules 29 times after Ukraine invasion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Russian channel RT ‘broke impartiality rules 29 times after Ukraine invasion’

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 11:54 am Updated: July 18, 2022, 11:58 am
St Basil’s Cathedral in Red Square in Moscow (Owen Humphreys/PA)
St Basil’s Cathedral in Red Square in Moscow (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Ofcom has found that Russian broadcaster RT’s coverage in the wake of country’s invasion of Ukraine breached due impartiality rules on 29 occasions in four days.

The TV watchdog, which revoked the channel’s UK broadcast licence in March, said it is considering the cases for “the imposition of a statutory sanction”.

Its investigation looked at 15 RT News bulletins on February 27 – the week of the invasion – as well as 12 on March 1 and one on March 2.

The documentary Donbass Yesterday, Today And Tomorrow, which was repeated across March 1 and 2, was also found to have breached rules.

Ofcom said in a statement: “In each case, we found that RT’s coverage failed to preserve due impartiality in relation to the conflict in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

“Ofcom considers that these breaches were serious and repeated, and we are minded to consider them for the imposition of a statutory sanction.”

Ofcom noted that broadcasters must comply with its broadcasting code when dealing with “major matters such as wars or areas of conflict” and that this included giving “due weight to a wide range of significant views”.

In March, Ofcom ruled that RT’s licensee, ANO TV Novosti, was “not fit and proper” to hold a broadcast licence in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among those who had called for a review of the Kremlin-backed channel in the wake of the Russian invasion.

It comes after dozens of UK journalists and media were sanctioned in June over what Russia called their alleged “deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information”.

Among those on the list of 29 individuals were BBC director-general Tim Davie, The Times’ editor John Witherow, The Guardian’s editor-in-chief Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief of The Daily Telegraph Chris Evans, BBC chairman Richard Sharp, and managing director of The Independent, Christian Broughton.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]