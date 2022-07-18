Former BBC boss criticises Nadine Dorries but says her instincts are ‘not wrong’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Former BBC boss criticises Nadine Dorries but says her instincts are ‘not wrong’

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 12:04 am
Former BBC boss criticises Nadine Dorries but says her instincts are ‘not wrong’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Former BBC boss criticises Nadine Dorries but says her instincts are ‘not wrong’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A former BBC boss has criticised Nadine Dorries and her string of “gaffes” in the role as Culture secretary, but says some of her instincts are “not wrong”.

Roger Mosey, who was appointed head of BBC News in 2003, said Dorries appointment to the position by Boris Johnson was “punishment in itself” but that the “substance of her policies was worse”.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Mosey remarked on decisions made on the BBC licence fee, the privatisation of Channel 4 and the Online Safety Bill.

“The Johnson government was particularly torrid for our public service media, and it would be better for us all if the next prime minister takes a more constructive approach,” he said.

“It’s hard to imagine anyone less suitable for the job than Nadine Dorries.

“Her gaffes ranged from confusing rugby union with rugby league, to talking about tennis ‘pitches’ and ‘downstreaming’ movies.”

He added: “The substance of her policies was worse… and yet, some of Dorries’s instincts are not wrong.”

Boris Johnson resignation
Roger Mosey said the Culture secretary’s appointment to the position by Boris Johnson was ‘punishment in itself’ (James Manning/PA)

Mosey agreed that the licence fee was an “out-of-date idea”, and that during the ongoing UK cost-of-living crisis “we should not be jailing non-payers”.

He added that Channel 4 has “strayed from its mission of distinctiveness” with “endless property shows and series of Come Dine with Me”.

“Dorries is also correct that the BBC has been poor at reflecting the views of the entire country, and that groupthink in editorial meetings is damaging,” he said.

“London is still way too dominant in its power to make decisions about what we see and hear, and there is an unquestionable metropolitan bias.

“The new PM will have the chance to change course – let’s hope they take it.”

