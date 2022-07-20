Halifax striker Jamie Allen among four new bombshells entering Love Island villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Halifax striker Jamie Allen among four new bombshells entering Love Island villa

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 4:32 pm
(ITV/PA)
(ITV/PA)

Four new Love Island bombshells, including Halifax striker Jamie Allen, will enter the villa during Wednesday night’s episode.

The 27-year-old professional footballer will join the series alongside new contestants Reece, Lacey and Nathalia.

National League side Halifax said it was reviewing Allen’s future after he left their pre-season training to appear on the ITV2 dating programme.

He signed a new one-year contract with the team in June and the club will decide how to proceed when he returns.

Halifax tweeted: “Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of Love Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him.

“The matter will be reviewed on his return.”

In a preview video of Wednesday night’s episode posted on Twitter, Allen says: “I am not scared of stepping on anyone’s toes. If I want something I will go and get it.”

Love Island also featured Castleford rugby league player Jacques O’Neill this series, although he recently quit the villa to focus on his mental wellbeing.

It comes after host Laura Whitmore revealed on Tuesday night that two contestants will be dumped from the show during Wednesday night’s episode.

Boys Billy Brown and Dami Hope and girls Danica Taylor and Summer Botwe are at risk after receiving the least public votes.

The boys who are safe from elimination will choose which girl to save while the remaining girls will face choosing which boy to save.

Love Island continues at 9pm on Wednesday on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal