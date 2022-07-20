Halifax striker Jamie Allen among four new bombshells entering Love Island villa

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four new Love Island bombshells, including Halifax striker Jamie Allen, will enter the villa during Wednesday night’s episode.

The 27-year-old professional footballer will join the series alongside new contestants Reece, Lacey and Nathalia.

National League side Halifax said it was reviewing Allen’s future after he left their pre-season training to appear on the ITV2 dating programme.

Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of ❤️ Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him. The matter will be reviewed on his return. — FC Halifax Town (@FCHTOnline) July 20, 2022

He signed a new one-year contract with the team in June and the club will decide how to proceed when he returns.

Halifax tweeted: “Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of Love Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him.

“The matter will be reviewed on his return.”

In a preview video of Wednesday night’s episode posted on Twitter, Allen says: “I am not scared of stepping on anyone’s toes. If I want something I will go and get it.”

😱 FIRST LOOK 😱 After difficult dumping decisions, FOUR bombshells strut into the villa… All. At. Once. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/NhkWvja0i0 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 20, 2022

Love Island also featured Castleford rugby league player Jacques O’Neill this series, although he recently quit the villa to focus on his mental wellbeing.

It comes after host Laura Whitmore revealed on Tuesday night that two contestants will be dumped from the show during Wednesday night’s episode.

Boys Billy Brown and Dami Hope and girls Danica Taylor and Summer Botwe are at risk after receiving the least public votes.

The boys who are safe from elimination will choose which girl to save while the remaining girls will face choosing which boy to save.

Love Island continues at 9pm on Wednesday on ITV2 and ITV Hub.