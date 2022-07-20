Feathers are ruffled as four new bombshells enter the Love Island villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Feathers are ruffled as four new bombshells enter the Love Island villa

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 10:56 pm
Four new Love Island bombshells have entered the villa (ITV)
The Love Island contestants have been caught off guard as four new bombshells entered the Love Island villa and began causing a stir.

After Summer Botwe and Billy Brown were dumped from the island during Wednesday night’s episode of the hit ITV2 dating show, their places were soon filled by the new singletons.

Shortly after the islanders agreed to send Summer and Billy packing when they received the fewest public votes, Danica Taylor received a text message which read: “Islanders, it’s time to get ready as tonight you’ll be hosting welcome drinks for Jamie, Reece, Lacey and Nathalia #Quadgoals #Unfourgettable.”

Later in the evening, Halifax Town footballer Jamie Allen entered the villa along with Reece, Lacey and Nathalia.

Feathers were soon ruffled as self-proclaimed “Italian snack” Davide Sanclimenti opted to show the new girls around the villa, much to the disappointment of his current partner Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

Speaking about Brazil-born Nathalia, who said she had her eye on Davide and planned to bring some “South American spice to the villa”, Ekin-Su told some of her fellow islanders: “She was literally eying up Davide.”

She added: “I want to see what he’s like, I want to see if he is engaged, I want to see if this is real, his feelings towards me. Do you understand?”

Ekin-Su did not hold back when speaking in the beach hut, saying: “The fact that Davide took Lacey and Nathalia on a tour, deep down I was like ‘how f****** dare you’.

“But then I was like, Ekin, I’m not Brazilian and I’m not Mrs Lacey, but I am a Turkish delight.”

Davide did some explaining of his own while on the terrace with the new arrivals. He told the girls: “Me and Ekin, yeah we are doing well recently. It’s been hard for me at the beginning because I usually don’t give a second chance.”

Before finding themselves in a more stable coupling, Ekin-Su had previously left Davide to pursue the possibility of forming a relationship with now-dumped islander Jay Younger, before returning to cement her connection with the Italian business owner.

New islander Jamie has found himself in hot water since entering the villa as National League side Halifax said it was reviewing the player’s future after he left their pre-season training to appear on the ITV2 dating programme.

He signed a new one-year contract with the team in June and the club will decide how to proceed when he returns.

Halifax tweeted: “Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of Love Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him.

“The matter will be reviewed on his return.”

Before entering the villa on Wednesday, Jamie revealed that he hoped to bring “good vibes and good energy” to the villa, but equally is not “scared of stepping on anyone’s toes”.

Love Island also featured Castleford rugby league player Jacques O’Neill this series, although he recently quit the villa to focus on his mental wellbeing.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

