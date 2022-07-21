Dame Deborah James planned her funeral and it was perfection, says Lorraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dame Deborah James planned her funeral and it was perfection, says Lorraine

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 9:22 am Updated: July 21, 2022, 10:04 am
Dame Deborah James’s funeral was ‘perfection, as you would expect’, TV presenter Lorraine Kelly said (Aaron Chown/PA)
Dame Deborah James’s funeral was ‘perfection, as you would expect’, TV presenter Lorraine Kelly said (Aaron Chown/PA)

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has said Dame Deborah James’s funeral was “perfection, as you would expect”.

The podcast host and mother-of-two, who became known as Bowelbabe, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.

Close friends and family said farewell to her at an intimate private service at St Mary’s Church in Barnes, west London, on Wednesday.

Deborah James funeral
Lorraine Kelly at the funeral of Dame Deborah James (Aaron Chown/PA)

The mourners included McFly star Tom Fletcher and his podcaster wife Giovanna, and TV presenters Gaby Roslin, Sophie Raworth and Kelly.

Speaking about the funeral on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, 62-year-old Kelly said: “We celebrated the life of a truly incredible person yesterday, our Dame Deborah.

“She is remarkable. It was beautiful, so beautiful, such a celebration of an amazing, amazing woman.

“There were a lot of tears and there really was genuinely a lot of laughs too, so it was great.

“She planned it all and it was perfection, as you would expect.”

Deborah James funeral
Dame Deborah James’s son Hugo (left) and husband Sebastien Bowen, walk with family behind her hearse (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Dame Deborah’s coffin arrived in a vintage Rolls-Royce hearse with more than a dozen members of family walking behind it.

Her husband Sebastien delivered the eulogy during the service, while their children, Hugo, 14, and 12-year-old Eloise, both read poems.

Speaking later on her own Lorraine ITV show, Kelly added: “I was very honoured to be there with some of our team. It was a beautiful beautiful send-off, it was so lovely and it was sad but it was also a celebration of a wonderful wonderful woman.

“Hugo wrote a poem for his mum and her husband said the most beautiful eulogy, it was sad but also very very uplifting. Her legacy is also her children and they are incredible incredible young people.

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
Lorraine Kelly (Ian West/PA)

“The final weeks and months of her life she did so much, she achieved more in the last days of her life than most of us do in our whole lives.

“The amount of money she raised was astonishing. She will never ever be forgotten. Yesterday a whole bunch of people said we would get a tattoo with rebellious hope and I think I agreed to that.”

The service also included family friend and classically trained singer Natalie Rushdie, who is married to novelist Salman Rushdie’s son Zafar, sang Tell Me It’s Not True from the musical Blood Brothers.

Cellist Charles Watt played music from Gabriel Faure, while family friend Sarah Mountford read an extract from Ecclesiastes.

After the service, the family left the church with bowed heads for a private wake, while Dame Deborah’s coffin was carried away by car.

Chelsea Flower Show 2022
Dame Deborah James, with her husband Sebastien Bowen (The Harkness Rose Company/PA)

Dame Deborah, a former deputy headteacher, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and subsequently kept her nearly one million Instagram followers up to date with her treatments.

Her candid posts about her progress and diagnosis, including videos of her dancing her way through treatment, won praise from both the public and media.

In her final months, the presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C raised almost £7 million for cancer research, with the amount climbing further following her death.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]