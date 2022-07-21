It is Simon Cowell’s desire to bring back The X Factor, says Sinitta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It is Simon Cowell’s desire to bring back The X Factor, says Sinitta

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 10:20 am
Singer Sinitta Malone has not ruled out music mogul Simon Cowell bringing back The X Factor following rumours the talent show could return to TV screens.

The programme had been an annual staple on ITV since 2004 but has been off air since 2018.

The talent show experienced a decline in viewing figures and recent spin-off shows X Factor: Celebrity and X Factor: The Band failed to stem the losses.

The X Factor
Simon Cowell and Sinitta (Ken McKay/PA)

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, 58-year-old Sinitta, who made regular appearances on the show, said: “I do know it is Simon’s heart’s desire to bring the show back.

“I have no idea which channel it will be on, I have no idea who will be doing it with him, but since we did it before I think it should be us.”

GMB presenter Charlotte Hawkins said: “What Simon wants he pretty much gets so if he wants it to happen, we can expect it to be on the way.”

Sinitta said: “Pretty much.

“It would be fun. It is a great outlet for talent and I think people have missed it now.”

X Factor
X Factor contestants One Direction (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The X Factor was once one of the most popular shows on TV and helped launch the careers of chart-topping artists including One Direction, Little Mix, Olly Murs and Leona Lewis.

Sinitta featured as Cowell’s special guest at judge’s houses in 2009, walking out to speak to contestants wearing a risqué palm leaves outfit.

She said: “I actually made that myself. They were real leaves that I had stuck on two minutes before we started shooting, and then they wilted quickly afterwards because it was about as hot as it is here now when we did the shoot.”

At the end of 2019, Cowell signed a five-year deal with ITV, which will see his shows appear exclusively on the channel until at least 2024.

It includes five series of Britain’s Got Talent and at least one of The X Factor.

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The music mogul has since turned his attention to his upcoming wedding to American socialite Lauren Silverman.

The couple confirmed their romance in 2013 and became parents to a son, Eric – named after Simon’s late father – on Valentine’s Day in 2014.

Speaking about their forthcoming nuptials, Sinitta said: “I am ordained; I could officiate if Simon and Lauren would like me to.

“It is a legal situation so the offer is out there and now it is up to them.”

Sinitta recently released her new single Do It To Me Baby.

She added: “Who knew in your 50s I’d still be releasing music, performing in Chicago the musical, touring.

“Life is still good and it’s nice to be back on stage and still busy, so I’m loving it.”

