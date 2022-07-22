Rishi Sunak vows to proceed with Channel 4 privatisation if he becomes PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rishi Sunak vows to proceed with Channel 4 privatisation if he becomes PM

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 12:30 pm
Rishi Sunak will proceed with the sale of Channel 4 if he succeeds Boris Johnson as prime minister – saying privatisation would help the broadcaster compete with streaming giants.

The former chancellor is locked in a leadership race with Liz Truss to become the next Conservative Party leader and PM.

Plans to take Channel 4 out of public ownership, announced earlier this year, have been criticised by the creative industry and politicians.

The Government said the broadcaster will struggle to survive in a media landscape increasingly dominated by the likes of Netflix and has been overly reliant on declining TV advertising to support its business.

Channel 4 privatisation
A protester wearing a mask of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher outside the Channel 4 London headquarters (Ian West/PA)

A campaign spokeswoman for Mr Sunak said: “Rishi will take forward Channel 4’s privatisation.

“Channel 4 is a crucial part of British broadcasting and supports our brilliant creative industries, but a lot has changed since the 1980s when it was set up to provide viewers with more choice.

“Privatisation will help Channel 4 to thrive in an age where they are also competing with Netflix, Amazon, Apple and many more.

“Standing still is not an option.”

Philippa Childs, head of broadcasting union Bectu, described the announcement as “incredibly disappointing” and said it suggests Mr Sunak “does not understand why the Channel 4 model is so successful and why there is such unified and vehement industry opposition to the sale”.

She said: “Channel 4 is a hugely successful public service broadcaster, consistently pushing the boundaries of entertainment and thought-provoking content for British audiences.

“This success is built on the back of the current model, which supports a thriving independent production sector and allows commissioners a degree of risk and creativity, of which the viewing public reap the benefits.

“Make no mistake – privatisation which will have major consequences for the UK broadcasting landscape, for the jobs of UK freelancers and for the UK’s creative economy.”

She added: “Channel 4 costs the UK taxpayer precisely nothing, yet gives us a thriving independent production sector, thousands of jobs and world-renowned, innovative content.

“Once again we see that this Government seems determined to deal in ideology rather than fact when it comes to our world-renowned cultural assets. We will continue to fiercely oppose this destructive move.”

Channel 4 was founded in 1982 by the Conservative government of Margaret Thatcher and is entirely funded by advertising.

It is a “publisher-broadcaster”, buying its programming from independent production companies.

It was the first in the UK to do so on a large scale.

Conservative leadership bid
Foreign Secretary and Tory leadership candidate, Liz Truss (PA)

Channel 4’s sale has been backed by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who is supporting Ms Truss in the Conservative leadership contest.

Ms Dorries previously said the decision is about “saving” the broadcaster.

Last week, Channel 4 published its annual report showing its strongest ever financial performance, with revenues topping £1 billion for the first time and a record-breaking tax surplus of £101 million.

In April, the Government’s White Paper offered a first look at proposed plans for Channel 4, saying under public ownership the broadcaster has limited ability to borrow or raise capital by issuing shares.

It said the channel’s set-up “effectively stops it from making its own content”.

A month later, the broadcaster laid out its alternative plan to privatisation, with proposals including “levelling up” so it becomes more “northern-based”, with the majority of the workforce based outside London.

Ms Truss’ campaign spokesman has been approached for comment.

