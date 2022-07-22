LOTR fans get closer look at new series inspired by Tolkien’s extended notes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

LOTR fans get closer look at new series inspired by Tolkien’s extended notes

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 8:07 pm
Lord of the Rings fans have been given a closer look at the new Amazon Prime series The Rings of Power (Prime Video/PA)
Lord of the Rings fans have been given a closer look at the new Amazon Prime series The Rings of Power (Prime Video/PA)

Lord Of The Rings fans have been given a closer look at what to expect from new series The Rings Of Power, inspired by author JRR Tolkien’s extended notes.

The first episode of Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is set for release on Amazon Prime on September 2.

In a brand new trailer, which debuted at Comic Con in San Diego on Friday, a voiceover can be heard saying: “We thought the war, at last, was ended.”

Over various clips of brightly-lit and seemingly joyful scenes, it continues: “We thought our joys would be unending, we thought our light would never dim.”

But quickly things turn dark as Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, can be seen placing her hand on a globe before carnage ensues with almighty battle scenes.

“Together we can survive this,” adds the voiceover, “Fight with me. Each of us must decide who we shall be.”

Flames and destruction appear again and again as glimpses of the unfolding action are shown.

The series, set thousands of years before the events of the world-renowned The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books, will follow the events of the Second Age and the forging of the famous rings.

Saint Maud and His Dark Materials star Clark debuts as the powerful royal elf Galadriel, who was played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s movies.

Following on from the release of an initial trailer earlier this month, viewers are afforded further insight into the story behind the forging of the rings.

The trailer draws to a close as a voice says: “You have been told many lies about Middle Earth.”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power begins on Amazon Prime on September 2.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal