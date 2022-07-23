Celebrities feel the heat of the Masterchef kitchen in first look at new series

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celebrities from the worlds of music, sport, comedy, drama and show business are feeling the heat of the Masterchef kitchen ahead of the launch of a brand new celebrity series of the cooking competition.

The star-studded version of the BBC One cooking show kicks off on August 10.

Love Island star Faye Winter, Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones, McFly singer Danny Jones and comedian Paul Chuckle are among the celebrities taking part in the upcoming series of Celebrity MasterChef.

In a first-look trailer, the show’s presenting duo, Gregg Wallace and John Torode are in the Masterchef kitchen once again, with Wallace, 57, jokingly telling the nervous celebrities: “Don’t worry about a thing, the nation is watching.”

With Torode, 56, adding: “Let’s cook” in his trademark Masterchef style.

As the celebrities get cooking, British drag performer and RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Kitty Scott-Claus, tells the camera: “Fake it ’til you make it,” while donning a signature Masterchef apron.

Reality star Winter, 26, appears to get off to a rocky start as she seen sitting on the floor by an oven telling the camera: “I didn’t put my timer on.”

While Chuckle, 74, also seems to be struggling as he looks at the judges and asks: “Shall I start again?”

Despite the troubles facing some contestants, the trailer also shows some impressive looking dishes and Torode dancing with delight while sampling one of the celebrity’s food.

Broadcast over six weeks, the celebrities will tackle a series of cookery challenges to follow in the footsteps of reigning champion Kadeena Cox and win the coveted MasterChef title.

This year’s crop of 20 celebrities also includes former boxing champion Chris Eubank, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, former footballer Jimmy Bullard and actor Ryan Thomas.

Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox was crowned winner of last year’s Celebrity MasterChef (BBC/PA)

Former EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood is also among the contestants, along with former All Saints band member Melanie Blatt and comedian Kae Kurd.

Hoping to impress with their culinary skills will also be reality star MoJo, media personality Nancy Dell’Olio and British actress Lesley Joseph – as well as actors Adam Pearson and Clarke Peters.

This year will see the return of challenges Under The Cloche, The Street Food Challenge and Dinner Party Dish in the four-week heat round before the top celebrities face the semi and final week stages.

Post-pandemic, the series will see the finalists face challenges cooking for a large number of people – including a special centenary challenge to mark 100 years of the BBC.

Celebrity MasterChef, produced by Shine TV, will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on August 10.