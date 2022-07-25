Lenny Henry to be baton bearer in relay to Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lenny Henry to be baton bearer in relay to Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 2:43 pm
Sir Lenny Henry (Jake Turney/Comic Relief/PA)
Sir Lenny Henry (Jake Turney/Comic Relief/PA)

Sir Lenny Henry has said carrying the Queen’s Baton on the final leg of its 294-day journey to the Commonwealth Games fills him with “massive pride”.

Comic Relief founder Sir Lenny will carry the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton as part of its 90,000-mile journey around all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth. 

The 63-year-old actor will run through Victoria Square in Birmingham on Wednesday, the day before the opening ceremony.

The Queen’s Baton Relay – Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
The Baton Relay passes through the town of Upton upon Severn (David Davies/PA)

Sir Lenny said: “The chance to carry the Queen’s Baton on the final leg of its journey fills me with massive pride, especially when I think of how far it’s travelled over the past nine months.
 
“It has crossed land, sea and air to cover every corner of the Commonwealth, including my parent’s home of Jamaica, and all the way to Birmingham City Centre (just down the road from Dudley where I got my first humungous break); and carried all the way by inspirational individuals whose stories have blown me away.

“Hats off to everyone who has taken part.” 

Sir Lenny was invited to be a baton bearer to celebrate Sport Relief being an official charity partner of the Birmingham Games.

The Prince of Wales will deliver a speech during the opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium, during which he will read the Queen’s message for the Commonwealth Games.

It will be the biggest sporting event in the UK since London 2012, and will see athletes from across the Commonwealth compete in 19 sports and eight para-sports.  

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal