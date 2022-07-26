ITV’s Samia Longchambon and Amy Hart team up to combat online abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

ITV’s Samia Longchambon and Amy Hart team up to combat online abuse

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 7:02 am
ITV’s Samia Longchambon and Amy Hart team up for video addressing online abuse (Danielle Baguley/ITV/PA)
ITV stars Samia Longchambon and Amy Hart have joined forces to shine a light on the issue of internet trolling.

The Coronation Street actress and Love Island contestant met to talk through their own experiences with anti-social media and the emotional damage caused by online hate.

In an exclusive video for the long-running soap’s YouTube channel the pair meet for a cup of tea in Corrie’s well-known cafe, Roy’s Rolls.

Longchambon and Hart discuss what they would say to their internet trolls if they could meet them face to face, their lowest points and the best piece of advice they have been given for tackling keyboard warriors.

In an exclusive video for the long-running soap’s YouTube channel the pair meet for a cup of tea in Corrie’s well-known cafe, Roy’s Rolls (Danielle Baguley/ITV/PA)

The actress, who plays Maria Windass on the show, has recently drawn upon her own experience of online abuse for her latest storyline which saw her character become a target of trolling and an online hate campaign after settling into her new role on the local council.

“For me personally, if I was watching Maria’s storyline, it would help me to realise that I am not alone and that a lot of people go through this, I hope it makes people who might have left those nasty comments think twice about it in the future,” she said.

Former reality television contestant, Hart, is also no stranger to online abuse after appearing on the ITV2 hit show in 2019.

She has been a victim of trolling, directly via her own social media, and also in comments on national forums and on local Facebook groups in her home town of Worthing.

In September 2021, Hart gave evidence in Parliament to a committee of MPs investigating influencer culture and examining the absence of social media regulation.

On her collaboration with Coronation Street, Hart said: “I am a massive Corrie fan, and was delighted to be invited to Coronation Street to talk about this hugely important topic with Samia – who plays one of my fave characters, Maria.

“I think it’s imperative that soap operas cover trolling and online bullying issues, as it shows the devastating effects to a mass audience of all ages.

“The sad truth is that trolls are all ages, genders and from all walks of life. I should know, as I have been sent abusive and upsetting messages by a whole range of people.

“Hopefully this powerful storyline will help break the negative trolling culture, and in turn may even save someone’s life.”

The collaborative video will be aired on Corrie’s YouTube on Tuesday July 26.

