BBC Children In Need boss thanks supporters as 2021 fundraising total announced

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 5:54 pm
BBC Children In Need has announced it raised a total of £51 million following its 2021 appeal. (BBC/Thames/Tom Dymond/PA)
A BBC Children In Need boss has thanked supporters for their generosity as it announced its 2021 appeal raised a total of £51 million.

The charity reached this landmark as donations continued to pour in following the annual fundraising show last November, which achieved a total of more than £39 million on the night.

The 41st year of the appeal show featured appearances from stars including pop group Abba, actor Stephen Fry, Strictly professional dancer Oti Mabuse, Olympian gymnast Max Whitlock and broadcaster Clare Balding.

Ed Sheeran, Tom Grennan and RuPaul’s Drag Race stars were among those to provide musical entertainment during the programme.

Welsh weatherman Owain Wyn Evans contributed around £3.8 million to the overall total with his 24-hour drumathon.

The gruelling challenge saw the BBC presenter drumming through the day and night, with many famous drummers making an appearance along the way including McFly’s Harry Judd, Pulp’s Nick Banks, Cherisse Osei and from Simple Minds.

Countryfile also raised a total of £5.1 million through various challenges including their presenters teaming up with young people to ramble across six locations in the UK.

While singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor contributed to BBC Radio 2’s overall total of £1.3 million by undertaking a 24-hour kitchen disco danceathon.

BBC TV and radio stations also helped generate the final total by fundraising and airing special programmes as well as thousands of fundraisers across the UK hosting their own activities to raise funds.

Children In Need
Welsh weatherman Owain Wyn Evans contributed around £3.8 million to the overall total with his 24-hour drumathon (BBC/PA)

Chief executive of BBC Children in Need Simon Antrobus said: “After several years of immense challenge and uncertainty for children and young people facing disadvantage, we couldn’t be prouder of this total, and what it means for children and young people across the UK.

“This money really will change young lives and leave a lasting legacy. Our incredible supporters have shown once again that we will always be here for the children and young people across the UK that need us. Thank you.”

BBC Children in Need has said the continued support for the charity has enabled them over the past year to award 1,600 grants at a value of £49 million to local charities and projects addressing a range of issues affecting children and young people.

They added this includes £11 million in funding to support young people’s emotional wellbeing and mental health and £9.8 million in grants to support those facing increased financial uncertainty.

Additionally, they said they have allocated a further £11.65 million of funding from the government across 418 grants for phase one of the Youth Investment Fund.

