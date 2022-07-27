The islanders get a taste of parenthood in Love Island baby challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The islanders get a taste of parenthood in Love Island baby challenge

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 10:58 pm
The islanders were given the challenge of taking care of babies (ITV/PA)
The islanders were given a taste of parenthood in the latest Love Island challenge as each couple was given a baby to take care of for the day.

Ahead of the baby challenge in Wednesday evening’s episode, Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen found themselves dumped from the island after losing out in a public vote.

After their fellow islanders’ departure, the five remaining couples woke up to the sound of babies crying and were each assigned a new arrival to look after.

Upon discovering the lifelike dolls, Tasha Ghouri despaired, saying: “This is my nightmare, I’ve actually woken up to a nightmare.”

Gemma Owen added: “My ears are f****** ringing already!”

Dami Hope, who is currently partnered up with Indiyah Pollack, took a more positive approach to the experience, saying: “I feel like I’m attached. I feel like my experience here has just got 10 times better.”

Indiyah added: “Dami has been doing an amazing job, such a good dad. Honestly I couldn’t ask for a better father.”

Luca Bish joked with his partner Gemma Owen, saying: “I didn’t know if I’d be a good dad but being here for eight weeks and looking after Gem, I think I’ve actually got it in me.”

Andrew Le Page, who took care of baby Leo with partner Tasha, also settled into parenthood well, saying: “Leo is my best mate and I’ve got a good bond with him already.”

Later in the episode the girls were treated to a mother’s day out with the boys left to take charge of daddy day care.

While their partners were away the boys took it upon themselves to whizz up some homemade baby food for their new arrivals.

Davide Sanclimenti was particularly impressed with his baby food skills. Speaking in the beach hut with his daughter Irene, he said: “When I give her food she doesn’t cry. She’s like me, if you give me I’m happy. So if I give her food she’s happy.”

While the girls were treated to an al fresco lunch they discussed their futures with their partners, and Ekin-Su Culculoglu revealed she feels ready for children of her own with partner Davide. She told the girls: “I think I’m ready guys.”

She added: “To see him [Davide] as a dad, please god, just give me some babies now!”

While Ekin-Su was away Davide also decided to give baby Irene a makeover in the girls’ dressing room before jokingly presenting her to the villa and saying: “Hey boys, I’m Irene, the new bombshell!”

After the girls returned to the villa, all the islanders were treated to a baby disco complete with personalised baby bottles, a light-up dance floor and pass the parcel.

During the evening’s games, Dami and Indiyah claimed victory in the baby challenge for their parenting of baby Sienna.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

