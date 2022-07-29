Diana’s Panorama interview to feature in documentary next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Diana’s Panorama interview to feature in documentary next month

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 11:42 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 2:36 pm
(BBC/PA)
(BBC/PA)

Footage from Diana, Princess of Wales’ 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir will air on Sky next month after the BBC said it would never again license it to other broadcasters.

The interview will feature “briefly” in The Princess, a documentary film that will be on Sky and its partner subscription service Now, after also previously showing in cinemas.

Directed by Oscar-nominee Ed Perkins, the feature utilises news footage, interviews and commentators to tell the story of Diana’s life.

Last week, the BBC vowed to never again broadcast the controversial interview or license it “in whole or part” to other broadcasters following revelations about how Bashir secured it.

Lord Dyson – Bashir report
William previously criticised the BBC for its failings around his mother’s Panorama interview (ITN/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge has also called for the documentary featuring his mother never to be shown again.

The BBC has not licensed the clip for use in The Princess, the PA news agency understands. Instead, the documentary is using it through fair dealing, which allows small amounts of be used without infringing its copyright.

A spokesman for Sky said: “This feature documentary tells the story of Princess Diana exclusively through archive footage from the time, without commentary from today.

“As such a pivotal – if deeply unfortunate – moment in her life, this interview is featured briefly as a moment of historical record.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “There are no live or outstanding licences for any or all of An Interview with HRH The Princess of Wales (Panorama, 20/11/95) granted by any part of BBC Studios.”

It comes after an inquiry led by Lord Dyson found the BBC had covered up Bashir’s “deceitful behaviour” and “fell short of high standards of integrity and transparency.”

The journalist was in “serious breach” of the BBC’s producer guidelines when he faked bank statements and showed them to Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother, to gain access to her, the report said.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said earlier this month: “Now we know about the shocking way that the interview was obtained, I have decided that the BBC will never show the programme again; nor will we license it in whole or part to other broadcasters.

“It does of course remain part of the historical record and there may be occasions in the future when it will be justified for the BBC to use short extracts for journalistic purposes, but these will be few and far between and will need to be agreed at executive committee level and set in the full context of what we now know about the way the interview was obtained.

“I would urge others to exercise similar restraint.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]