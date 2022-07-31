Binky Felstead marries Max Darnton in The Durrells’ Corfu home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Binky Felstead marries Max Darnton in The Durrells’ Corfu home

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 12:04 am
Reality star Binky Felstead has married husband Max Darnton for a second time in the former Corfu home of author Lawrence Durrell and his wife Nancy.
Reality star Binky Felstead has married husband Max Darnton for a second time in the former Corfu home of author Lawrence Durrell and his wife Nancy. (Lia Toby/PA)

Reality star Binky Felstead has married husband Max Darnton for a second time in the former Corfu home of author Lawrence Durrell and his wife Nancy.

The Made In Chelsea star described the location of the White House at Kalami on the Greek island as a “dream come true” as she used to watch the ITV drama The Durrells and thought it looked like “heaven”.

Felstead, 32, and Darnton previously tied the knot in a small civil ceremony in Chelsea last summer.

(Hello! magazine/PA)

Their second celebration, which came nearly a year after their first wedding, was part of a week of festivities on the Greek island.

Among the 100 family and friends in attendance were the couple’s one-year-old son Wolfie and his big sister India, five, who Felstead shares with her ex-partner Josh Patterson.

The TV personality’s former Made In Chelsea co-stars Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth, Millie Mackintosh, Hugo Taylor and Rosie Fortescue were also present for the celebrations.

Speaking about the special wedding venue, she told Hello! magazine: “I used to watch The Durrells on TV and I remember saying: ‘I really want to go there – it looks like heaven’.

“Having it as our wedding venue was a dream come true.”

Felstead wore a corseted gown with a boho style by Israeli designer Liz Martinez for the big day.

She said: “I felt confident and very ‘me’ in it.

“When I first tried it on, I had already got what I thought was The Dress, but I hadn’t felt the feeling I felt with this dress, with any of the others.”

Darnton added he thought that she had looked “absolutely incredible” for the special day.

The businessman also revealed that during the dinner he had shared a speech where he spoke about how he had married two people.

He explained: “I said I married Binks but I also married into India’s life.

“As I was saying that, India trotted down and stood next to me. It was the most perfect timing.

“She gave me a hug and said hello to everyone on the microphone – I think she enjoyed the attention.”

The couple are now going to enjoy a family getaway to the south of France before their daughter India goes back to school in September.

Felstead said: “I think it’s important to plan something lovely to do after the wedding to beat those post-wedding blues.”

