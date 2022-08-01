Winners of Love Island 2022 to be crowned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Winners of Love Island 2022 to be crowned

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 2:48 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 10:00 am
Love Island 2022 (ITV)
Love Island 2022 (ITV)

Four couples will go head to head to be crowned the winners of Love Island 2022 during a live final on Monday.

The final episode of the ITV dating series will see Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope battle it out for the title and to take home the £50,000 prize.

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard narrowly missed out on a place after they received the least amount of votes from the public and therefore were dumped from the villa in Sunday’s episode.

The “voice” of Love Island, Iain Stirling, said it is “bitter sweet” as the eighth series comes to an end.

Scottish comedian and TV star Stirling, 34, has narrated the ITV2 show since 2015 and his wife, Laura Whitmore, has hosted it since 2020.

He told Good Morning Britain: “I think it is bitter sweet from contestant up to, you know, executive producer and everyone in-between, it is that thing of it’s two months, it’s every day. We’ve had such a nice time (but) we’re all probably ready to go home.

“But we’re very excited for the final, and also there’s that horrible feeling of then it’s over, and what do you do? What do you do with your evenings?”.

Elsewhere in the penultimate episode of the series, the islanders received socially distanced visits from their friends and families.

Former England striker Michael Owen did not come to see his daughter Gemma, but his wife Louise did reveal his thoughts about her time on the show.

After Gemma asked what her father felt about how she had handled herself, Louise told her: “Honestly, he is really proud of you, really proud.”

However, her friend Sarah, who also came to visit, admitted that there was a photo circulating on social media where Luca had a striking similarity to Michael Owen.

Meanwhile, Indiyah’s mum Dee and her sister Shak used the visit to make it clear that they were not impressed with Dami’s behaviour in Casa Amor.

When Dami finally met her mother, he immediately apologised for his behaviour and recognised some of his actions were “immature”.

The Love Island final airs on ITV2 at 9pm.

