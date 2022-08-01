Douglas Henshall on his decision to quit BBC murder mystery Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Douglas Henshall on his decision to quit BBC murder mystery Shetland

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 12:10 am Updated: August 2, 2022, 2:53 pm
Douglas Henshall starring in the role of DI Jimmy Perez in Shetland before he departs the BBC crime drama series (Mark Mainz/BBC/PA)
Douglas Henshall has said it will feel “weird” knowing BBC murder mystery drama Shetland is shooting without him, but that he feels “very comfortable” with his decision to leave the show.

The Glasgow-born actor said he had departed the series partly because he did not want to “keep coming back and taking the pay cheque” when he knew his role should be coming to an end.

Henshall debuted in the role of DI Jimmy Perez on BBC One in 2013 in the first TV adaptation of the award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves.

The upcoming seventh series, which begins on August 10, will be his last.

He told Radio Times: “After we’d done series five, I had a conversation with (writer) David Kane, asking how many series we had left in us.

“We thought if we could get two more series, we could probably wrap up Perez’s story and wrap up the show in a way that was satisfactory for both us and the audience.”

Asked whether it was an easy decision, he said: “Not at all, but it was preferable to being told that we were not going to do it any more because it had run its course.

“Nor did I want to keep coming back and taking the pay cheque. I feel very comfortable with the decision I made.”

Despite Henshall’s departure, the show is expected to return for an eighth series in 2023, with a new lead to be announced in due course.

He admitted it would not be easy knowing the show would continue without him.

He said: “It will be weird knowing they’re shooting an eighth series and I’m not there. But I’m not sure what the show is going to be.

“I hope it works out and I wish them every success, but it isn’t going to be the show I was in. They will have to make a whole other show.”

