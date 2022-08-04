Will Mellor first contestant announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Will Mellor first contestant announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2022

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 8:05 am Updated: August 4, 2022, 8:43 am
Will Mellor will join the Strictly line-up this year (PA)
Will Mellor will join the Strictly line-up this year (PA)

Will Mellor is the first contestant announced for Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor, 46, starred as Gaz in cult Noughties sitcom Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps, also landing roles in dramas Line Of Duty and Broadchurch.

He joined the cast of ITV soap Coronation Street in 2021 as “out-and-out baddie” drugs lord Harvey, and also starred in Hollyoaks in the early part of his career.

His other credits include police comedy drama No Offence, and Casualty.

The announcement was made on BBC Breakfast ahead of the 20th series, which will see audiences returning to the studio this year, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.

Mellor said: “I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year.

“Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about.

“This is also my mum’s favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!”.

Mellor told hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt that Strictly is his mother Shirley’s favourite show and that following the death of his father in 2020 he wanted to create new memories.

He said: “The training side of it is one of the reasons why I’m doing it. My mindset completely changed a while back and I just thought I’ve got to start doing things that frighten me a little bit and step out of your comfort zone, and that’s what life is about.

“And when I got the phone call for this I just said ‘yes, I’m going to do it’.

“Also I lost my dad in 2020 and I just thought from then I’ve just got to grab life and I’ve got to do things and I’ve got to create new memories and my mindset changed, and that’s sort of one of the reasons why.

“It’s my mum’s favourite show so she’s had it really tough over the last few years so I thought we’ll do this…”

Mellor’s father Bill died in April 2020 after being diagnosed with cancer two weeks earlier.

He later posted a video on Instagram saying he had had “the worst week of my life” but that he intended to “remember the good times”.

Mellor said his mother had also lost three other close family members including her brother during 2020 to Covid and other illnesses.

“It is something we can do together, get on the Strictly train together,” he added.

The soap star said he had asked permission from his two children before accepting the BBC’s offer to appear on the show.

He said: “I had to tell my kids because I had to ask them if it was alright. You know what it is like when you have got kids.

“My son is 18, my daughter is 14 now. If they are going to be mortified then I am not going to do anything that they are going to go, ‘Please dad, don’t do it!’

“They are OK. I am just going to do the best I can.”

Four new professional dancers will appear in the next series of Strictly, creating the show’s largest ever roster.

It comes after two-time winner Oti Mabuse and Aljaz Skorjanec announced their departures.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

