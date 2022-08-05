Richie Anderson third celebrity contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Richie Anderson third celebrity contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2022

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 8:52 am Updated: August 5, 2022, 9:18 am
Richie Anderson is the third celebrity contestant announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (BBC/PA)
Richie Anderson is the third celebrity contestant announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (BBC/PA)

Presenter Richie Anderson said it is a “massive honour” to be dancing in an all-male partnership in the forthcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, after he was announced as the third celebrity contestant.

The 34-year-old TV and radio personality is a regular fixture on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show, presenting the travel bulletins, and has also hosted a variety of programmes himself.

The news was announced during the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Friday.

He said: “This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dancefloor in the world. Strictly is the ultimate feel-good show – as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it’s just pure escapism.

“I’m going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year. I’m sure my friends and family will understand.

“It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership – it’s so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show.”

Anderson has also been a regular presenter on The One Show and this year featured in BBC One’s Platinum Jubilee coverage.

The series has so far featured two same-sex pairings, with Nicola Adams and Katya Jones dancing together in 2020 and Johannes Radebe and Bake Off’s John Whaite making the final in the 2021 series.

He joins the already announced line-up for the 2022 series, which so far features Coronation Street stars Will Mellor and Kym Marsh.

Former pop star Marsh and Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps actor Mellor, both 46, were unveiled on BBC Breakfast on Thursday.

Marsh found fame in the band Hear’Say, who were created through ITV show Popstars in 2001, before turning to acting and starring as Michelle Connor in Coronation Street.

She now co-presents Morning Live alongside Gethin Jones and recently appeared in the touring theatre production of Fatal Attraction.

Mellor said Strictly is his mother Shirley’s favourite show and that, following the death of his father in 2020 from cancer, he wanted to create new memories.

Four new professional dancers will appear in the next series of Strictly, creating the show’s largest ever roster.

It comes after two-time winner Oti Mabuse and Aljaz Skorjanec announced their departures.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The forthcoming 20th series will see audiences returning to the studio this year, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]