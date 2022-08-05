Beyonce soars to number one with new album Renaissance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beyonce soars to number one with new album Renaissance

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 6:01 pm
Beyonce reached number one in the album chart (Mason Poole/Beyonce/PA)
Beyonce has claimed her fourth UK number one album with Renaissance – but missed out on securing the chart double.

Her seventh studio album, which incorporates house music and dance floor-focused Afrobeats, outsold its closest competition three to one to reach the top spot.

The 40-year-old has previously topped the UK charts on three occasions as a solo artist – with debut Dangerously In Love (2003), 4 (2011) and Lemonade (2016).

As a member of Destiny’s Child, she reached number one with Survivor in 2001.

However, her single Break My Soul reached only number two on the singles chart following tough competition from Afraid To Feel by LF System.

Excluding her 2010 appearance as a featured artist on Lady Gaga’s number one Telephone, Break My Soul is now Beyonce’s highest-charting solo hit in 14 years, since If I Was A Boy reached number one in 2008.

Her tracks Cuff It and Alien Superstar both also break into the top 20 at number 14 and number 16 respectively.

Renaissance is Beyonce’s seventh studio album, and her first solo offering in six years following the release of the critically acclaimed Lemonade in 2016.

While receiving rave reviews, it has also prompted backlash after listeners noticed the song Heated featured an ableist slur twice towards its end.

The singer said she intends to remove the word, with a spokesperson telling the PA news agency: “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful manner, will be replaced in the lyrics.”

Later, Beyonce also removed a snippet of Kelis’ song Milkshake from her track Energy following reported criticism from the singer.

