Harry Hill joins artists to have interactive works displayed across London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Harry Hill joins artists to have interactive works displayed across London

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 8:19 pm Updated: August 9, 2022, 9:31 pm
Harry Hill joins artists to have interactive works displayed across London (yui Mok/PA)
Harry Hill joins artists to have interactive works displayed across London (yui Mok/PA)

Harry Hill is among a number of artists to have their work publicly displayed in interactive exhibits in London’s West End.

The comedian has unveiled a trail of small green figures in a piece, titled Harry Hill’s Alien Art Adventure alongside works made by Zarah Hussain and Fiona Quadri.

The exhibits are part of public showcase Brighter Future, developed with the National Gallery X (NGX) and other prestigious arts institutions.

Hill’s intergalactic journey follows the five alien sculptures, with each one accompanying one of the competition artworks.

Visitors are invited to join a creative tour of the area through an immersive augmented reality trail, featuring original commentary on each installation from the comedian.

Brighter Future art initiative
Hill’s intergalactic journey follows the five alien sculptures, with each one accompanying one of the competition artworks (Yui Mok/PA)

Other installations are due to be unveiled throughout August and into October, created by artists including Sam Williams, Morag Myerscough and Faith Bebbington

Esteemed Royal Academy artist Paul Huxley also has colourful and bold hanging canvases on display in Piccadilly as part of the art trail.

At each installation, members of the public will find QR codes enabling them to join Hill’s Alien Art Adventure.

Hill, who serves as a judge of Art of London’s Brighter Future programme, said: “It’s been a pleasure working with these artists and seeing our visions of a Brighter Future come to life through art.”

Brighter Future art initiative
The comedian has unveiled a trail of small green figures in a piece, titled Harry Hill’s Alien Art Adventure alongside works made by Zarah Hussain and Fiona Quadri (Yui Mok/PA)

Brighter Future is one of the West End’s biggest ever public art initiatives and represents optimism and visions of the future from each artist.

Installations are also set to appear in major spots across the capital including Piccadilly Circus, Leicester Square, Waterloo Place and St James’s Market.

Hill and curators from the National Gallery, Art Of London and Arts Council England previously selected winners to receive funding and expert guidance to bring their artwork to life.

The National Portrait Gallery and Royal Academy of Arts have also joined the process to help the artists realise their concepts in an open Ideas Lab.

Brighter Future art initiative
Harry Hill with the artists (left to right) Zarah Hussain, Fiona Quadri, and Sam Williams during the launch of the Brighter Future art initiative, at Piccadilly Circus, London (Yui Mok/PA)

Hussain’s vibrant and colourful work, entitled Pop Geometry, highlights London’s cultural uniqueness and will be installed in Piccadilly Circus from August 9 to 11.

West End visitors will discover free art across all corners of the West End district, with Quadri’s interactive installation Crossing Paths currently available to view in St James’s Churchyard.

Williams’ immersive environment that encourages people to “find their play” will be installed in the gardens of Leicester Square.

Brighter Future art initiative
At each installation, members of the public will find QR codes enabling them to join Hill’s Alien Art Adventure (Yui Mok/PA)

Mark Williams, director of Art Of London, said: “After a brilliant first year for The Art Of London Season, it’s so exciting to come back with a campaign celebrating joy and optimism for the future.

“We’re delighted to harness the creativity and vision of these incredible artists and once again transform the streets of the West End into their very own art canvases which visitors can enjoy and experience too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]