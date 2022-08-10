BBC broke impartiality rules by screening Russell T Davies Bafta interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC broke impartiality rules by screening Russell T Davies Bafta interview

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 12:34 pm Updated: August 10, 2022, 2:51 pm
Russell T Davies (Jane Barlow/PA)
Russell T Davies (Jane Barlow/PA)

The BBC has admitted it broke impartiality rules when broadcasting an interview with Russell T Davies at the Bafta TV Awards.

A BBC news report from the awards ceremony on May 8 contained an extract from an interview with It’s A Sin screenwriter Davies in which he was critical of the Government’s plans to sell off Channel 4 and replace the BBC licence fee.

Speaking about It’s A Sin receiving seven Bafta TV nominations, Davies told the BBC: “Completely surprised and completely thrilled and it’s so nice to see that cast being recognised tonight.

“And of course it was made on a channel that the Government’s going to sell off, while they’re also planning to get rid of the BBC licence fee – so, if you like shows like this, go and vote differently, that’s what I say.”

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
Ncuti Gatwa and Russell T Davies at the Bafta TV Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

The report prompted a viewer to complain that Davies’ comments had not been “put into proper context” and were in breach of impartiality rules.

In its outcome published on August 4, the BBC said the remarks had been broadcast “in error”.

“The reporter and producer were on location at the awards ceremony rather than at New Broadcasting House where the material was edited together.

“The reporter’s commentary was designed to introduce a remark about Doctor Who, but a different clip was selected by mistake.

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Olly Alexander, Russell T Davies and the cast and crew of It’s A Sin (Ian West/PA)

“The strong political view it included was not balanced by any reflection of Government policy during the news channel’s coverage of the Baftas that evening, and was therefore in breach of the BBC’s requirement to show impartiality on politically controversial matters,” it said.

A review concluded that the finding was reported to the board of BBC News and discussed with the programme team concerned.

The BBC has previously said Davies, who was responsible for Doctor Who’s revival in 2005, will be back to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary in 2023 and future series.

He appeared on the Bafta TV red carpet alongside Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa, who had been unveiled as the 14th Doctor.

Last month, Davies was among a cohort of 60 writers to be appointed a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature (RSL), alongside Michaela Coel and Nick Cave.

