Entertainment TV & Film

The X Factor star Fleur East joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 9:05 am Updated: August 11, 2022, 10:39 am
Singer and Hits Radio host Fleur East is the latest celebrity to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing (BBC/PA)
Singer and Hits Radio host Fleur East is the latest celebrity to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing (BBC/PA)

Singer and Hits Radio host Fleur East is the latest celebrity to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing.

The 34-year-old, who was on the second series of The X Factor in 2005 as part of girl group Addictiv Ladies, is the 12th confirmed name for the upcoming series.

She dedicated her appearance to her father, who died in 2020 following a heart attack and was an avid fan of the BBC One show.

Appearing on Lorraine on ITV following the announcement, East became emotional and held back tears as she said: “For me, it is quite sentimental because my daddy passed away in 2020 and Strictly was his favourite show.

“When I was on The X Factor, in the breaks in the live studio, he used to check his phone for the Strictly updates because he was really annoyed that he couldn’t watch Strictly.

“I am going to be doing it for him. I am gutted that he can’t see me do it, to be honest. But I am just going to keep him in mind when I am doing the show.”

Asked whether her past experience of dancing on stage and social media might help her, East said it created “too much pressure”.

She added: “I am so nervous because I can dance in the club and when I am singing I am safe. But I have never done any technical dancing.

“I don’t know anything about ballroom – how to point a toe or spin or any kind of stuff like that. Put me on TikTok and I am away, but this is ballroom. This is a completely different level.”

East returned to The X Factor in 2014, competing as a solo artist and finishing runner-up.

She has released two albums and appeared on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2018.

She has also been a presenter on the last three series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and host of ITV gameshow The Void.

East co-hosts Hits Radio Breakfast and news of her upcoming Strictly appearance was revealed on the station.

She joins a line-up that includes Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor, Bros singer Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh and more.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The 20th series will see audiences return to the studio, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.

