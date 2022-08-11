Wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin joins Fleur East on Strictly line-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin and former X Factor star Fleur East are the latest stars to be confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The announcements bring the total number of celebrities unveiled for the upcoming 20th series of the BBC One show to 13.

Sudanese-born Scot Yassin is one of the hosts of the BBC’s Animal Park and a guest presenter on Countryfile.

From Countryfile to CBeebies, presenter Hamza Yassin is swapping the wilds of Scotland for the glitter of #Strictly! ✨ 👉 https://t.co/8wVLr2gRha @HamzaYassin3 pic.twitter.com/CWefyIo3xp — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 11, 2022

The 32-year-old is also known to younger viewers as Ranger Hamza on the CBeebies live-action show Let’s Go For A Walk.

After being announced on BBC Radio Scotland’s The Afternoon Show, he said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.

“I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public.

“My dance skills are currently at the level of ‘1970’s disco vibe’ but I’m ready to work hard and will be shaking it every time I get the chance – shake it ‘til you make it!”

She's heading in the direction of the #Strictly dance floor. Welcome pop star and presenter Fleur East! 🪩 👉 https://t.co/pBjlMqvfVl @FleurEast pic.twitter.com/YL8GmjFBKu — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 11, 2022

East, who competed on the second series of The X Factor in 2005 as part of girl group Addictiv Ladies, was announced on Thursday morning.

The 34-year-old singer and radio host dedicated her appearance to her father, who died in 2020 following a heart attack and was an avid fan of Strictly.

Appearing on Lorraine on ITV after being announced, East became emotional and held back tears as she said: “For me, it is quite sentimental because my daddy passed away in 2020 and Strictly was his favourite show.

“When I was on The X Factor, in the breaks in the live studio, he used to check his phone for the Strictly updates because he was really annoyed that he couldn’t watch Strictly.

“I am going to be doing it for him. I am gutted that he can’t see me do it, to be honest.

“But I am just going to keep him in mind when I am doing the show.”

They join a line-up that includes Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor, Bros singer Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh and more.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The 20th series will see audiences return to the studio, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.